T20 World Cup 2021: BCCI, ECB seeking permission from UAE authorities to have capacity crowd for final - Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) are seeking permission from UAE authorities to have capacity crowd for the 2021 T20 World Cup final. The summit clash of the ICC event will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on November 14.

The 2021 T20 World Cup has been shifted from India to the UAE and Oman due to COVID-19 concerns. However, the hosting rights of the event, which begins on October 17, remain with the BCCI.

According to a report in ANI, the BCCI is keen on having a full crowd for the final of the mega event. Hence, the BCCI and ECB have approached UAE authorities, hoping to get the requisite permissions.

"The BCCI and the ECB is keen to have capacity crowd for the final. It would be an electric atmosphere if permission for the same if granted keeping all protocols in mind. The boards have sought permission from the authorities, keeping fingers crossed," a source was quoted as telling the news agency.

The UAE is currently hosting the IPL 2021, with crowds returning to the stadiums. However, the venues hosting the matches have different rules for entry into stadiums. In Dubai, fans need to show proof of double COVID-19 vaccination.

Coming to Sharjah, only fans above years of 16 are being allowed entry for IPL 2021 matches. Along with the vaccination report, people must carry PCR test results done 48 hours prior to entering the venue. A green status on the Al Hosn App is also mandatory.

Further, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, fans below 16 are allowed. Those in the age group of 12-15 must have their PCR test report. Fans above 16 need to carry vaccination proof plus PCR test results.

The 48-hour rule applies here as well. Those below 12 must be accompanied by adults who have crossed the age of 21.

T20 World Cup 2021 schedule

The 2021 T20 World Cup will begin on October 17 with a Round 1 Group B encounter between Oman and Papua New Guinea. Scotland and Bangladesh will face-off in the other match in the evening.

The marquee India-Pakistan clash will take place on October 24 in Dubai. The first semi-final will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 10 and the second in Dubai on November 11.

The 2021 T20 World Cup final will be played in Dubai on November 14. The knockout clashes have reserve days.

