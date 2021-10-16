T20 World Cup 2021: "Better if you give us a walkover" - Harbhajan Singh mocks Shoaib Akhtar ahead of IND vs PAK clash 

The Indian cricket team is slated to open their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on October 24 with a clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan. Whenever the two nations square off on a cricket field, it is nothing short of a marquee event. However, Harbhajan Singh feels there is no point in Pakistan contesting against India in the impending ICC tournament.

While speaking on Star Sports during a post-match interview after the recently concluded Indian Premier League, Harbhajan made fun of Pakistan's chances against Virat Kohli and co. He believes India will better their tally of World Cup wins against their nemesis.

The veteran off-spinner revealed that he has told ex-Pakistani speedster, Shoaib Akhtar, that India have a formidable line-up and predicted that they will come out on top against the Babar Azam-led side. He even suggested that Pakistan should give India a walkover.

"I have told Shoaib Akhtar that there is no point in playing against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. It is better if you give us a walkover instead. If you play against us again, you will have to deal with another loss which will leave you disappointed. Pakistan have no chance against this Indian side."

Watch the full video here:

At the T20 World Cup, India boast a spotless record against Pakistan as they have defeated them on all five occasions.

India squad for T20 World Cup

BCCI @BCCI @mpl_sport. #MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey Fuelled by the billion blessings, Team India is ready to don the new jersey and bring out their A-game. 🇮🇳Get ready to cheer for #TeamIndia and #ShowYourGame Fuelled by the billion blessings, Team India is ready to don the new jersey and bring out their A-game. 🇮🇳Get ready to cheer for #TeamIndia and #ShowYourGame @mpl_sport. #MPLSports #BillionCheersJersey https://t.co/PdTXGrjpE9

Virat Kohli will lead the Indian cricket team in the forthcoming competition in UAE, while Rohit Sharma will serve as his deputy at the showpiece event. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 15-member squad for the tournament. Here is the complete list:

Also Read

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Stand-by players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Pakistan have the firepower to give India a tough fight in their T20 World clash? Yes No 0 votes so far