T20 World Cup 2021: “Dhoni played a major role in developing India’s current mindset, his presence will inspire the team” - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has termed the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision to appoint MS Dhoni as mentor of India’s squad for the T20 World Cup a masterstroke. According to Butt, Dhoni’s wealth of experience and success can inspire the Indian team.

The BCCI on Wednesday named the 15-member Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. Along with the announcement, it was also revealed that Dhoni would mentor the squad during the ICC event.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt hailed India’s decision to bring Dhoni into the mix for the T20 World Cup. He said:

“MS Dhoni has dealt with pressure and is someone who has won a lot for his country. Dhoni played a major role in developing India’s current mindset. Under him, India have won the T20 World Cup and the 50-over World Cup as well. So, his presence will inspire the team a lot. When teams find themselves in difficult situations, such players can be of great help. Whoever was behind the move, it is a masterstroke.”

He pointed out that Dhoni is a much-admired character in Indian cricket and players should benefit from his presence in the T20 World Cup. Butt added:

“When an IPL match ends, we have often seen players from both sides, including seniors, gathering around him and chatting with him. Dhoni’s presence in the dressing room will definitely be a cushion for the players when they find themselves under pressure or in unknown situations.”

The Reunion we all have been waiting for 🤝 @msdhoni returns to mentor #TeamIndia for the #T20WorldCup 🙌



How excited are you to see him back? 💙 pic.twitter.com/znPWBLeYNo — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

Before the T20 World Cup, Dhoni will feature as a player in the second half of IPL 2021, where he will be leading Chennai Super Kings.

“Pitches will definitely be on the slower side” - Butt on India picking five spinners for T20 World Cup

The Squad is Out! 🙌



What do you make of #TeamIndia for ICC Men's T20 World Cup❓ pic.twitter.com/1ySvJsvbLw — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

The former Pakistan batter also agreed with India’s decision to fill their T20 World Cup squad with spinners. India have picked as many as five spinners in their 15-member squad.

Butt explained:

“The spin domination in the squad is because a lot of cricket is to be played in the UAE. There will be the IPL, which will be followed by the T20 World Cup. The pitches will definitely be on the slower side as the tournament progresses. That explains why India have picked two leg-spinners (Varun Chakravarthy, Rahul Chahar), two left-arm spinners in Axar Patel and Jadeja and Ashwin as well.”

He concluded:

“These are high-class spinners. Chahar is young but he was very impressive in Sri Lanka. Considering the expected conditions, India have gone in with only three pacers and a fast bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya.”

💬 💬 Mr. @msdhoni will join #TeamIndia for the upcoming #T20WorldCup as a mentor.



The announcement from Mr. @JayShah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, which made the entire nation happy.👍 pic.twitter.com/2IaCynLT8J — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

India’s T20 World Cup squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.

Also Read

Standby players – Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar