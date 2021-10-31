T20 World Cup 2021: Dominant New Zealand thump listless India by 8 wickets

India came up with a second consecutive shambolic effort to go down to New Zealand by eight wickets in Match 28 of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday. It was supposed to be a must-win match for both sides but only one team arrived at the ground, at least mentally.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, India put up a disastrous batting effort and were restricted to 110 for 7 by a methodical New Zealand bowling line-up. Unlike the clueless Indians, who just couldn’t find the middle of the bat, New Zealand seemed to be batting on a completely different pitch. They gunned down the target in 14.3 overs.

Kiwi opener Daryl Mitchell (49) led the chase while skipper Kane Williamson (33*) saw the team home. The only consolation for India, if one can say so, was that unlike the Pakistan game they were not thumped by 10 wickets.

Lethargic India crawl to 110 for 7 against clinical New Zealand bowling

New Zealand players celebrate a wicket against India. Pic: Getty Images

Only two Indian batters got into the 20s as wickets kept falling almost every time the players attempted big hits. All the New Zealand bowlers made an impact against the struggling Indian batting line-up. Trent Boult (3/20) led the way while Ish Sodhi (2/17) also came up with a brilliant effort.

India decided to open the batting with Ishan Kishan, who was picked instead of the unfit Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul. Rohit Sharma was pushed down to No. 3. All three failed to deliver as India stumbled to 40 for 3 in the eighth over. Kishan (4) was the first to go, lofting a full delivery from Boult that was angling in to deep square leg. Rohit could have been back in the hut first ball as his uncontrolled hook went to long leg, where Adam Milne put down the easiest of chances.

Briefly, India appeared to be gaining some momentum. Rahul and Rohit combined to take 15 from the fifth over bowled by Milne. Rahul began by smacking a short ball past backward point for four. Rohit then clubbed a short ball over backward point for four and whipped the next one for six over deep square leg.

Rahul (18) fell just before the end of the powerplay, dragging a short ball from Tim Southee to the fielder at deep square leg. Rohit (14) also holed out soon as a pattern emerged to India’s dismissals. He mistimed a short ball from Sodhi straight to long-on.

The New Zealand leg-spinner got the other big wicket of Kohli (9) as well. Immediately after the drinks break, the Indian captain tried to break the shackles but his miscued slog sweep only traveled as far as long-on. Dejection was writ large on Kohli’s face as India sank into further trouble.

Indian captain Virat Kohli. Pic: Getty Images

Rishabh Pant hung around for a while but could never get a hang of the surface. His struggles ended on 12 off 19 as he inside edged a wild slog against Milne onto the stumps.

India hit their first boundary in 71 balls when Hardik Pandya slashed Boult over backward point. Pandya's innings ended on 23 off 24 as he gave a simple catch off the left-arm seamer to long-off. Shardul Thakur (0) fell in the same over, unable to get to the pitch of a good length ball.

A couple of big hits by Ravindra Jadeja (26* off 19) ensured India at least reached 110 in what was an absolutely terrible batting effort.

New Zealand have it all easy in the chase

New Zealand were completely at ease as they reached 44 for 1 by the end of the powerplay. Martin Guptill helped himself to consecutive fours in the third over bowled by Varun Chakravarthy. After slapping a short ball past backward point, he lofted the next ball over mid-off.

Guptill’s dangerous innings ended on 20 as he miscued a slower ball from Jasprit Bumrah straight up in the air. The ball popped out of Shardul Thakur’s hands at mid-on but he managed to hold on to it. There was nothing to cheer for India after that though, as New Zealand asserted total domination. Ravindra Jadeja’s first over went for 14 as Mitchell helped himself to a six and two fours.

When Mohammed Shami was introduced in the seventh over, Mitchell swatted the pacer for a maximum over midwicket. The body language of the Indians pretty much spelt “down and out” and New Zealand cashed in completely.

Thakur, who was brought in for this game, conceded 14 in his first over, the 10th of the innings. After whacking the pacer for a maximum over deep mid-wicket, Mitchell slapped a four over short mid-wicket and another boundary down the ground. New Zealand were 83 for 1 at the halfway stage and the writing was pretty much on the wall.

Mitchell was unlucky to miss out on a well-deserved fifty. Trying to get to his half-century with a big hit, the New Zealand opener only managed to miscue Bumrah to long-on. He had done his job though. The Kiwis completed the formalities with 33 balls to spare as India’s barren run against New Zealand in ICC events continued.

India vs New Zealand: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s T20 World Cup 2021 match?

It was all New Zealand from start to end. Boult (3/20) got the first wicket of Ishan Kishan (4) and came back to dismiss Pandya and Thakur. Sodhi was outstanding as he sent back India’s two big guns - Rohit and Kohli - and gave away only 17 runs.

While Mitchell Santner did not pick up a wicket, he conceded a mere 15 runs in his four overs. In New Zealand’s chase, Mitchell contributed a fine 49 while Williamson was unbeaten on 33.

Bumrah (2/19) ensured India did not lose by 10 wickets, dismissing the New Zealand openers.

Sodhi was named Player of the Match for his game-changing spell.

