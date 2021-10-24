England's Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills predict Manchester United-Liverpool scoreline

Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills were England's star performers from last night's game against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2021. They gave their predictions for today's high-octane encounter between Manchester United and Liverpool in the Premier League.

They were asked to predict the scoreline for the North-West derby. Mills didn't predict a score for the United-Liverpool game though, saying 'he didn't care'. He instead, expressed his resentment over his favorite club Norwich City's 7-0 thrashing by Chelsea F.C. on Saturday. However, leg-spinner Adil Rashid believes the Man Utd v Liverpool game might end with a 2-2 draw.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Red Devils who are placed sixth in the Premier League table, will take on their fierce Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

After England's heroic performance against the Caribbean last night, Adil Rashid and Tymal Mills were seen interacting in a post-match interview. England Cricket took to their Twitter to post the interaction video. You can watch the four-minute video below:

They talked about the mood in the dressing room following the win in their first T20 World Cup 2021 game. Afterwards, the duo were asked to predict the marquee English Premier League game between Manchester United and Liverpool. To which the left-arm pacer replied:

"I don't care, my team lost 7-0 today (was referring to Norwich City defeat against Chelsea). I came off the field and checked my phone and it was 7-0 so that's not ideal."

Adil Rashid went in favour of a draw between the two sides with two goals each.

"The main thing is it's not an individual thing, we work as a unit" - Adil Rashid

Rashid, who demolished Caribbean batters with his four-fer, revealed that his side aims to perform as a unit. He also opined on the fact that T20 is a unpredictable format and can never always be bent in one side's favor. The 33-year-old said:

"The main thing is it's not an individual thing, we work as a unit and we all know that it's never going to always go our way but fortunately today was our day. Next time we bowl the same way and got hit, that's the thing about T20 cricket."

Adil Rashid also praised Tymal Mills, who was making his comeback in the English lineup after four-and-a-half years. Mills marked his comeback with excellent figures of 4-0-17-2 against the formidable batting line-up of the West Indies.

"Definitely he (Tymal Mills) was brilliant, his first game after a long time for England and he bowled exceptionally well, had a good pace and bowled his variations," said Rashid.

Morgan and Co. will look to build on their brilliant form when they face Bangladesh in their second game of the tournament on October 27 in Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Aditya Singh