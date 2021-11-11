T20 World Cup 2021: "We like pitches where you can free yourself" - Eoin Morgan says Abu Dhabi surface didn’t suit England batters

Following his team’s loss to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final on Wednesday, England captain Eoin Morgan lamented that the pitch in Abu Dhabi was not to their batters’ liking. Morgan pointed out that their batters like to go after the bowling. However, the surface on offer did not allow them to do so.

England were sent into bat by New Zealand after losing the toss in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021. They posted a competitive 166 for 4 on the board. However, New Zealand chased down the target courtesy Daryl Mitchell (72* off 47) and Jimmy Neesham (27 off 11).

Speaking after the defeat, Morgan said England’s batters couldn’t rise to the challenge on a tough surface but credited New Zealand’s bowling as well. The England skipper said at a post-match conference:

“We like pitches where you can free yourself and get after the opposition. Today, we didn’t feel as if we could do that. The pitch was a little slower but full credit to the Black Caps. They were very disciplined in the line and lengths that they bowled. They made use of slower balls, and their spinners bowled well.”

Dew has had a massive impact in matches in the T20 World Cup 2021. It was one of the key factors behind New Zealand inserting England into bat after winning the toss. However. Morgan candidly admitted that the dew factor did not have much of a role to play in England’s defeat. He stated:

“I don’t think it (dew) made a huge impact, maybe a little bit. The Black Caps just outplayed us. We knew that dew was around but we were still right in the game. It was an advantage slightly (for New Zealand) but not a major factor.”

England Cricket @englandcricket We’re gutted, but we’re proud.



One game will never define us.



We’ll keep pushing our boundaries, keep entertaining and keep striving to make more history.



In 2022, we will be right there again. We’re gutted, but we’re proud.One game will never define us.We’ll keep pushing our boundaries, keep entertaining and keep striving to make more history.In 2022, we will be right there again. https://t.co/Mk37DR8ExH

England used only five bowlers in the semi-final against the Kiwis. While Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone completed their quota of four overs, Moeen Ali did not bowl a single delivery.

“We are devastated” - Eoin Morgan on England losing after being ahead for most part

Although England only put up a par score, their bowlers were impressive for a major portion of New Zealand’s chase. The Kiwis needed 57 off the last four overs but got home with an over to spare.

Asked about the team’s emotions following the defeat, Morgan admitted:

“We are devastated. To be on the wrong side of a close game is not easy to take. We fought unbelievably well on a wicket that didn’t necessarily suit our batting. We posted a par score and we were brilliant with the ball. We were right in the game until Jimmy Neesham came to the wicket. Throughout both innings, everybody struggled to clear the ropes. That was just the nature of the pitch. But you have to take your hat off to him (Neesham). He played really well.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

New Zealand will take on the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and Pakistan in the final, which will be played in Dubai on November 14.

Edited by Sai Krishna