"He has got to be the biggest factor in the T20 World Cup" - Gautam Gambhir on Jasprit Bumrah

Gautam Gambhir believes Team India will be the favorites at the upcoming T20 World Cup if Jasprit Bumrah is at the top of his game.

The Indian team is clubbed alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifiers in Group B of the T20 World Cup which will be held in the UAE and Oman. The Virat Kohli-led side will fancy their chances of making it through to the semi-finals from the group.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Gautam Gambhir was asked about Team India's chances of making the finals. He responded:

"There are a lot of chances. They have got the firepower in every context. They have got the batting, they have got the spin. They have got the fast bowlers as well. When you have someone like Jasprit Bumrah, you will always have that X-factor. He has got to be the biggest factor in the T20 World Cup."

The cricketer-turned-politician added that while the focus will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah will hold the key to Team India's fortunes in the tournament. Gautam Gambhir pointed out:

"You will keep building about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, I am sure. But one person to look out for is Jasprit Bumrah because his form and if he delivers, India has got to be the favorites."

Most T20I wickets for India



63 - Yuzvendra Chahal

59 - Jasprit Bumrah

52 - Ravi Ashwin

50 - Bhuvneshwar kumar*#INDvSL — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) July 28, 2021

Bumrah is India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. His 59 scalps in the format are behind only Yuzvendra Chahal's tally of 63 wickets.

Gautam Gambhir picks the likely T20 World Cup finalists

Gautam Gambhir feels England are likely to be one of the finalists

Gautam Gambhir was also asked to pick his two favorites from Group A, who could make it to the playoffs. He replied:

"You have asked me many times, many tough questions. England and West Indies."

The 39-year-old signed off by predicting that England will take on either India or New Zealand in the all-important title decider.

"England versus India or New Zealand. Give me this much."

England and West Indies from Group A, and India and New Zealand from Group B would certainly be the favorites to qualify for the semi-finals. However, none of the other teams can be ruled out as well, especially considering the uncertainty of the T20 format of the game.

