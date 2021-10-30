T20 World Cup 2021: Harbhajan Singh suggests 2 changes to India's playing 11 ahead of New Zealand clash

Harbhajan Singh has asked Team India to make two changes to their starting lineup against New Zealand - Ishan Kishan back at the top of the order and Shardul Thakur in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in their T20 World Cup opener last Sunday. They'll now lock horns with Kane Williamson and co. this weekend in an almost must-win encounter. A defeat here would force India to depend on the results of other Group 2 matches to ensure they qualify for the semi-finals.

Harbhajan Singh's remarks came in a video on his YouTube channel on Saturday. The veteran off-spinner was replying to some fans' query about whether India should field three spinners on Sunday. He replied by saying three spinners will be "too many" and then batted for Kishan and Thakur's inclusion.

Harbhajan Singh said:

"A lot of people want to know whether India should play three spinners. I'll say no because three spinners will be too many. If you lose the toss then it will be a huge issue. Dew will settle in by the second innings and the spinners won't be as successful. So we should try and play the same combination. Yes, if Ishan Kishan comes in at the top of the order then it will be brilliant. And Shardul should come in place of Bhuvneshwar. Only two spinners should play."

This is not the first time Harbhajan Singh has vouched for Kishan's inclusion. Soon after India's defeat to Pakistan, he had called for Kishan to replace Suryakumar Yadav in the team. He wants KL Rahul to be shunted down to the middle order and Kishan and Rohit Sharma to form India's opening pair.

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Can india play 3 spinners against NZ ?? What say guys ? Here are My views on this topic youtu.be/MIiOUvXpclI Can india play 3 spinners against NZ ?? What say guys ? Here are My views on this topic youtu.be/MIiOUvXpclI

Kishan has been in red-hot form, scoring quick-fire half-centuries in both his last match in IPL 2021 and the official warm-up game against England. Shardul Thakur, too, was one of the best Indian bowlers in Chennai Super King's triumphant campaign. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, meanwhile, has struggled for pace and spice since landing in the UAE.

"We have to trust Varun Chakravarthy" - Harbhajan Singh

BCCI @BCCI



#T20WorldCup A game of beach volleyball as #TeamIndia unwinds in their day off! 👍 👌 A game of beach volleyball as #TeamIndia unwinds in their day off! 👍 👌#T20WorldCup https://t.co/3JXOL17Rr3

In the match against Pakistan, most of the wicket-taking burden fell on mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. And despite inducing several false shots, he didn't get the required breakthrough. However, Harbhajan Singh said Team India should keep their trust intact in him because he'll surely "win a game" for them.

Harbhajan Singh said:

"Varun Chakravarthy is a very capable spinner. We have to trust him and I am sure he's going to come good for us. He's a brilliant bowler who'll surely win a game for India."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The India-New Zealand clash will commence at 7:30 PM IST in Dubai on Sunday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar