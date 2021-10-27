T20 World Cup 2021: Hardik Pandya bowls in the nets ahead of India's upcoming fixture against New Zealand 

Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen going through fitness drills on Wednesday during the team's optional practice session at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

The player also bowled in the nets to the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur. The latest development is bound to please Indian supporters ahead of the team's highly-anticipated clash against New Zealand. The flamboyant cricketer has been used sparingly as a bowling option ever since he underwent surgery for an acute lower back injury in 2019.

While Pandya bowled a couple of overs during India's tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year, he did not bowl during the recently-concluded second leg of this year's Indian Premier League.

According to an ANI report, the flamboyant all-rounder underwent fitness drills for around 20 minutes. Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Ravi Shastri also monitored Pandya's session closely.

Several questions were raised about the 28-year-old's selection in India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup considering his fitness issues. With Virat Kohli and Co. still searching for their sixth bowling option, Pandya being fit to bowl will give them a major boost.

India will look to make amends with an improved performance against New Zealand

After their embarrassing 10-wicket loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening fixture of the T20 World Cup 2021, Virat Kohli's men will be aiming to bounce back by clinching a thumping victory against New Zealand.

The two cricketing nations are slated to battle it out in a Group 2 fixture of the Super 12's on Sunday, (October 31). The Dubai International Stadium will host the high-octane clash between the two star-studded sides.

A tooth and nail fight between India and New Zealand is on the cards as both teams look to get off the mark on the points table. The match is of utmost importance for both teams as they look to remain afloat in the ICC event.



