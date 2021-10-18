T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] Hardik Pandya has a surprise visitor during his interview

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared on social media an adorable clipping of Hardik Pandya's son Agastya surprising the Indian all-rounder during an interview. Agastya ambled into the room while Hardik was in an interview for the Indian team ahead of their T20 World Cup campaign.

Hardik politely had to ask his son, "Can I finish this and come, please?" before the video ends. Whether Hardik is on duty with the Indian team or not, the all-rounder is always on parent duty.

Watch the video here:

BCCI @BCCI That awwdorable moment when papa @hardikpandya7 had a surprise visitor during his interview. 🎤😊👨‍👦🎥 #T20WorldCup That awwdorable moment when papa @hardikpandya7 had a surprise visitor during his interview. 🎤😊👨‍👦🎥 #T20WorldCup https://t.co/Yy8RcNPbPp

While the video picked up close to 6000 likes on Twitter, Hardik also often shares images and videos of his son on social media.

Hardik Pandya and the Indian team are in Dubai ahead of their first T20 World Cup warm up match against England.

Hardik Pandya ready for the challenge as Team India's lead finisher

Hardik Pandya will be India's lead finisher at the T20 World Cup.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 live score & commentary for every match is available here.

There has been a lot of chatter around Hardik Pandya's capabilities as a pure batter in the India squad for T20 World Cup 2021. Having come into the side as an all-rounder, injuries have hampered his bowling.

Pandya came into this year's IPL on the back of a lengthy layoff due to back surgery, which prevented him from chipping in with even a few overs. Mumbai Indians managed the all-rounder's workload ahead of the T20 World Cup, playing him as a pure batter in the side.

Also Read

However, with the emergence of Shardul Thakur in the Indian team, fans aren't too optimistic about Hardik's ability to play as a batter in the side. In a recent interview with Cricbuzz, Hardik stated that playing as a lead finisher in the Indian side is his "biggest challenge so far."

Team India will play their first warm-up game against England on Monday evening, while their second practice match will be against Australia on October 20. It's fair to say that all eyes will be on Hardik Pandya in these upcoming games and on whether he rolls his arm over, even for a few overs.

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Should Hardik Pandya be the Indian playing XI as a finisher? Yes No 12 votes so far