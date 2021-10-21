T20 World Cup 2021: "I think we need to put a full stop on Hardik's bowling" - Deep Dasgupta 

Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta has opined that discussions regarding Hardik Pandya's bowling should come to an end momentarily. He elucidated that India's premier all-rounder should not look to bowl in the side's first two matches at the T20 World Cup 2021.

Ever since his return from a back injury, Pandya has not bowled a single over, either for his IPL franchise or for his national side.

The biggest talking point among cricket analysts before India's warm-up games was whether Pandya would roll his arm over or not. However, due to precautionary measures, the Gujarat-born all-rounder hasn't even started to bowl in the nets.

While speaking with ESPNCricinfo, Deep Dasgupta said that the first two games of India, which are against Pakistan and New Zealand, are of the utmost importance for Kohli and co.

He said the Men in Blue should not take their chances with a bowler who hasn't bowled in the nets either.

"I think we need to put a full stop on Hardik's bowling discussion. He hasn't bowled a single delivery, and we are talking about a World Cup. If you look at it from an Indian team point of view, the first two games are the utmost important. Because if you win those two, you are on the verge of qualifying with much difficulty.

"And in those two matches, you won't take many chances with a bowler who hasn't bowled in the nets as well. So 5 bowlers along with Virat with his few overs, it is a good chance to atleast toy around with this idea," the 44-year-old said.

''It's not a bad idea for Virat to use himself as the sixth bowling option in the T20 WC" - Deep Dasgupta

Virat Kohli bowling in the warm-up match against Australia

With all-rounder Pandya still not available with his quota of overs, it has made the Indian management put their thinking hats on for an extra bowling option.

Virat Kohli, who has often led India to victory with his batting heroics, himself took on the duty to bowl a couple of overs in the last warm-up game against Australia.

According to Deep Dasgupta, the strategy of letting Kohli bowl a couple of overs in the game may not be a bad option for the side.

The former wicketkeeper-batter also explained that the grounds where India will play their matches in the World Cup are big in size, which might assist the Indian skipper in his bowling.

"Ashwin and Jadeja bowled really well in the powerplay. We do know that India will head into their games with only 5 main bowlers. But Virat bowled a couple of overs today, and to be fair, it's not a bad decision.

"Because almost every match will be played in a big ground - Abu Dhabi and Dubai. If Virat can bowl two overs in every game, it can be a good option," Dasgupta added.

It remains to be seen which combination Virat Kohli will go with in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan. The encounter will be played on October 24 (Sunday) at the Dubai International Stadium.

