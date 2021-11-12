T20 World Cup 2021: "He paid the price" - Salman Butt left unimpressed by Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali's no-balls 

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has criticised Hasan Ali for being prone to bowling no-balls. The retired cricketer highlighted it as a major cause for concern after the Babar Azam-led side's devastating 5-wicket loss to Australia in the 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 37-year-old reckoned that bowlers often tend to overstep while trying to push themselves, especially during a form slump. Salman Butt noted how Hasan Ali has repeated the error on several occasions at this year's ICC event.

Butt suggested Hasan Ali should have dialed back rather than pushing harder to avoid giving up extras at crucial junctures. Here's what he said:

"Hasan Ali needs to take one step back in his run-up. It's better to bowl from one step behind the line, rather than on the line. Unfortunately, he didn't do that thing and he paid the price for that."

Many considered Hasan Ali to be the weakest link in the side's formidable bowling attack. Butt feels the right-armer plays a major role when there is reverse swing on offer.

However, as per the new protocols, the ball had to be sanitized every time it went in the stands. The practice added moisture to the ball and hence it did not reverse as much during the competition. Butt added:

"I think Hasan is at his best when the ball reverses. One technical reason is that, this time when the ball went into the stands, it was sanitized. Because of the same, the ball would lose its dryness. That's another reason why he struggled."

The right-arm pacer had a forgettable outing against Australia. He was taken to the cleaners by the batters and he conceded 44 runs from his full quota of 4 overs. He also went on to drop Matthew Wade's catch while fielding at deep mid-wicket on the first ball of the penultimate over of the contest.

The dropped catch proved to be the major turning point in the all-important game. Wade immediately smashed three back-to-back sixes to seal the game for his side.

"Don't think Pakistan were overconfident" - Salman Butt

Pakistan were the only unbeaten side in the tournament ahead of their clash against Australia. Butt does not believe they were overconfident after securing five successive victories during the group stage.

The team's batters fared well against Australia's star-studded bowling attack in the high-pressure game, according to Butt. He opined that Pakistan appeared to be the favorites until Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis orchestrated a lion-hearted partnership to shift the momentum of the game.

Salman Butt said:

"I don't think Pakistan were overconfident at all. They had a cautious start while batting first and they batted exceptionally well against an experienced Australian bowling unit. Pakistan seemed to be winning this game. But the partnership at the end outclassed everything, which is commendable."

Australia and New Zealand will battle it out in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021. The contest is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, November 14.

