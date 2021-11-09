T20 World Cup 2021: "He showed his class" - Tom Moody heaps praises on Ravichandran Ashwin for impactful performances 

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has lauded India's Ravichandran Ashwin for his performance against Namibia in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Moody made the comments while speaking on ESPNcricinfo, where he pointed out how Namibia batters struggled to read Ashwin properly, despite the wicket not being a rank-turner.

Moody highlighted Ashwin's ability to vary flight and pace as the prime reasons behind his success.

Here's what Moody said:

"He showed his class. He didn't pick up a wicket in his first over, but a wicket in every over since [against Namibia]. He is very clever with his flight, his change of pace, and his control. A lot of the batsmen could not read which way he was turning it, not that there was a lot of turn."

Ravichandran Ashwin returned to India's white-ball team after more than four years and impressed with his impactful performances in the T20 World Cup. The off-spinner finished the competition on a high note, picking up three wickets against Namibia in India's last Super 12 fixture.

Tom Moody believes Ravichandran Ashwin would be part of India's plans for next year's T20 World Cup

Commenting on Ashwin's chances of featuring for Team India in next year's T20 World Cup, Moody stated that the off-spinner could definitely be in the scheme of things.

The former cricketer admitted it would be tough to predict the three spinners India will pick. But he believes that Ashwin is likely to be in the mix of things as India prepare for the next year's T20 World Cup.

Here's what Tom Moody added:

"He would be a part of the group of spinners I'd be looking at. He'd be part of that group that you would be working with towards that campaign. You cannot determine the final 3 spinners that you would end up in your squad until you are closer to that time, but he is very much closer to that time."

The Virat Kohli-led side suffered a torrid start to their campaign, losing to Pakistan and New Zealand in their first two matches of the tournament. This ultimately led to their ouster from the tournament.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

