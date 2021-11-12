×
Create
Notifications

T20 World Cup 2021: "Hit every ball for a 6" - James Neesham reveals his mindset while facing Chris Jordan in semifinal

James Neesham scored 27 runs off 11 deliveries against England two nights ago
James Neesham scored 27 runs off 11 deliveries against England two nights ago
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 12, 2021 07:10 PM IST
News

James Neesham shared the details of his mindset when he came out to bat against England in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The New Zealand all-rounder scored 27 runs off just 11 balls and guided the Kiwis closer to the target.

His cameo proved to be a match-winning one eventually as New Zealand secured their place in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final. James Neesham's three sixes and one four turned the momentum in New Zealand's favor.

The 17th over bowled by Chris Jordan was the turning point as Neesham hit two sixes and a four while aggregating a total of 23 runs from that over. Reflecting on those six deliveries, James Neesham told New Zealand Cricket:

"I just said to Daz (Daryl Mitchell), I hit CJ (Chris Jordan) for a six second ball and Daz sort of came down and said: 'what do you think?' I just said I'm going to try and hit every ball for six. It doesn't always come out of the middle but chunked a couple and got enough to get over the rope."
You don't come halfway around the world just to win a semifinal: @JimmyNeesh Read: toi.in/rKFB_Y59/a24gk#T20WorldCup https://t.co/8h0c3ocuFA

James Neesham hit one more maximum in the next over bowled by Adil Rashid before losing his wicket to the leg-spinner on the last ball of the same over.

We've got our sights pretty firmly set on the game in a few days' time: James Neesham

Job finished? I don’t think so. twitter.com/espncricinfo/s…

James Neesham also spoke about his unmoved reaction to New Zealand's semifinal win against England. The all-rounder clarified that it was an occasion worthy of celebrating but there will be a bigger outpour of emotions if the Kiwis win the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday.

"It's a situation worthy of celebrating I guess - winning a semi-final - but you don't come halfway around the world just to win a semi-final. We've got our sights pretty firmly set on the game in a few days' time... I'm personally, and we as a team, are not getting ahead of ourselves. One game to go and I'm sure there will be a bigger outpouring of emotion if we manage to get across the line," James Neesham added.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

Having won the ICC World Test Championship earlier this year, New Zealand will be keen to end 2021 with another ICC tournament win.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Will James Neesham win the Man of the Match award at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final?

Yes

No

12 votes so far

Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी