T20 World Cup 2021: "How can you not select a player with the best economy rate in the IPL?" - Salman Butt slams India's team selection

Salman Butt has slammed India for not picking any genuine fast-bowlers in their T20 World Cup 2021 squad. He questioned why Mohammed Siraj, despite being the most economical (6.79) Indian pacer in IPL 2021, didn't make it to the team.

Salman Butt's comments came against the backdrop of India's eight-wicket defeat to New Zealand on Sunday. In a video on his YouTube channel, he argued that without a "surprising pace element" who can't threaten the opposition with bouncers and yorkers, India's bowling attack lacks the required wicket-taking spice.

Salman Butt said:

"I think India didn't select their best combination. How can you not select a player with the best economy rate in the IPL? And the fastest bowling speed in terms of the England series? Yes, Siraj. Then you have many fast bowlers... There should have been some surprising pace element in the team. When the opposition knows that there's no bowler who can bowl over 145kph, or threaten with bouncers and yorkers then your bowling can't create the wicket-taking impact. You are not going to make people think twice before they attack you because the pace isn't there."

After being put into bat first in Dubai, India were able to amass only 110 runs. New Zealand chased it down easily with 33 balls to spare.

Jasprit Bumrah was the only Indian bowler among the wickets, taking out both Kiwi openers. All the other bowlers failed to take even a single wicket for the second consecutive match in the tournament.

"How many times have we seen such bowling sets defend low totals?" - Salman Butt

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg #T20WorldCup India changes in the batting line up created better match ups for New Zealand. Williamson captaincy was spot on. The @BLACKCAPS bowling performance last night could see them upset England in the Semis. #IndvNZ India changes in the batting line up created better match ups for New Zealand. Williamson captaincy was spot on. The @BLACKCAPS bowling performance last night could see them upset England in the Semis. #IndvNZ #T20WorldCup

Salman Butt further stressed India's bowling attack isn't suited to defending low scores like it did on Sunday. He said the Men in Blue will need to bring in some "specialist wicket-takers" for better results.

Salman Butt signed off by saying:

"How many times have we seen such bowling sets defend low totals? It's difficult unless you have specialist wicket-takers in there. When there's a low total, [opposition] batters will have to make a lot of mistakes, you can't induce them easily. Today India should have bowled and set their fields like Test matches but this bowling isn't suited to that."

After suffering two consecutive defeats, India will now have to win all their remaining three matches and then depend on some other results to go their way to qualify for the semifinals. They'll play against Afghanistan next, on November 3 in Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar