T20 World Cup 2021: "I was disappointed with that"- Ajay Jadeja explains why Virat Kohli's post-match comment did not go down well with him

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has expressed his disappointment over Virat Kohli's comment that India fell behind in the T20 World Cup 2021 match against Pakistan after losing two early wickets.

After the 10-wicket defeat in Dubai, Indian captain Virat Kohli credited the Pakistani bowlers for taking early wickets against India and putting the Men in Blue on the backfoot. India were 6/2 after 2.1 overs as Shaheen Afridi dismissed both KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. Kohli felt that losing multiple wickets in the powerplay made it difficult for India to come back.

Speaking on Cricbuzz Live Hindi today, Ajay Jadeja compared India's on-field approach to England's playing style and said:

"I heard Virat Kohli's statement that day. He said when we lost two wickets, we fell behind in the match against Pakistan. I was disappointed with that. When a player like Virat Kohli is out there in the middle, there is no way the match has ended. He had not played even two balls and was thinking like that. So, it shows India's approach.

"On the other side, teams like England have only one approach and that is to attack no matter who is in the middle," he added.

England have proven to the world that teams can achieve success by batting aggressively in white-ball matches. They won the 2019 Cricket World Cup and are among the favorites to win the ongoing T20 World Cup as well.

T20 World Cup Super 12 stage's Group 1 is like IPL: Ajay Jadeja

England are a part of Group 1 in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

While previewing the England vs. Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match on the same show, Ajay Jadeja commented that Group 1 of the Super 12 round was like the IPL. Explaining the reason behind it, Jadeja said:

"England have gotten off to a good start, but I still can't say who will be the second team to qualify from this group. I see an IPL-type scenario in Group 1 of Super 12. Almost all teams have equal strengths and weaknesses. Any team can defeat the other side on its day. It is not just about earning 2 points but denying the opponent those crucial points. This pool is very interesting."

England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are in Group 1 of the T20 World Cup 2021. Only two of the six teams will qualify for the semifinals.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee