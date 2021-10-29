T20 World Cup 2021: "I have hardly played any cricket" - David Warner on his form

Australian opener David Warner is finally back among the runs as the Aussies crushed Sri Lanka by seven wickets on Thursday to register their second victory in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The southpaw, who was under the scanner with a couple of low scores leading into the game, scored 65 off 42 balls as Australia chased down 155 runs with three overs to spare.

Addressing the press at the end of the game, David Warner stated that talk about his form was funny. He said:

"I actually think people talking about my form is quite funny. I laugh at the matter. I've played hardly any cricket. I had two games in the IPL and then warm-up games are warm-up games for a reason."

He added:

"Tonight, I had to obviously start fresh. Everyone was talking about my form, which I reiterated was not a thing I was worried about. It was about going out there and starting well. That's all we're trying to do, apply pressure to the bowlers."

Incidentally, David Warner had a poor stint in the IPL and was benched owing to his low scores. His last four scores read 14, 1, 0 and 2 before the game against Sri Lanka.

"Shutting the critics down? No, never" - David Warner

A lot of noise was going around Warner's batting form ahead of the match and his place in the playing XI. However, David Warner asserted that his knock was not to silence the critics.

“Shutting the critics down? No, never. That's the world of sport. When you ride the highs, you've got to ride the lows; you've got to stay confident, keep a smile on your face and never let it get to you," David Warner concluded.

Meanwhile, for Australia, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith were also back among the runs, making this team one of the favorites in the competition. With two wins from two matches now, Australia play England on Saturday for a place at the top of the points table.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule