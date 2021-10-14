T20 World Cup 2021: "I hope opposition teams are scared when they come up against us over these next few weeks" - Jofra Archer retains faith in England's superior white-ball credentials

England all-rounder Jofra Archer is confident of his side's chances at the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE. The Three Lions will have the rare opportunity to hold both the T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup at the same time, should they win the tournament.

Archer could not make it into the final England squad as a result of an injury that will keep him out of the Ashes too. He did not partake over both legs of the 2021 IPL either. The right-arm quick has been ruled out for a significant period of time owing to his elbow injury.

Archer outlined the success the team have relished since their illustrious World Cup campaign in 2019. He reckons England's opponents won't be pleased over the prospect of facing them at the tournament. Writing in his column for The Daily Mail, he explained:

"I hope opposition teams are scared when they come up against us over these next few weeks. I hope people are losing sleep at night, thinking, 'jeez, we have got a tough game tomorrow'."

"Let’s face it, we have been successful for so long, top of the world rankings as a result and have players that can dominate on any stage."

England have been drawn alongside Australia, South Africa and the West Indies, with two more members to join following the culmination of the preliminary qualification round.

I’m not worried about that in terms of the way England will perform: Archer on his and Ben Stokes' absence

It is no mystery that Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes serve great purpose in the England playing XI with their all-round abilities. However, both players who were the side's most impressive performers from the last limited-format ICC event won't be part of the England camp this year.

However, their absence does not worry Archer. He reckons the England team have enough depth among their ranks to find replacements and have the same impact. Archer added:

"Yes, myself and Ben Stokes are unavailable, but I’m not worried about that in terms of the way the team will perform. I know there is enough strength in depth to cover our absence."

He cited the example of the ODI series against Pakistan, where England had to field a second-string side and yet managed to whitewash the visitors by a 3-0 margin. Archer also feels that Liam Livingstone is a straight swap for Stokes.

"We saw in the summer that there is so much talent within the England white-ball squads. It was a blessing of the Covid period that we got to see just what people waiting in the wings can do."

"Liam Livingstone confirmed he is a straight swap for Stokes. You don’t have to think about it. He’s a guy who walked out and hit an England record 42-ball hundred against Pakistan," Archer elaborated.

England will open their campaign against West Indies in a repeat of the 2016 T20 World Cup final, which the Three Lions lost in the final over.

