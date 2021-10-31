T20 World Cup 2021: "I would probably prefer Shardul over Bhuvi" - VVS Laxman 

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman believes team India should include Shardul Thakur in playing XI for their crucial encounter against New Zealand on Sunday. He wants Shardul to play in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The cricketer-turned-commentator made these comments while speaking on Star Sports' show Game Plan ahead of the crucial fixture. He pointed out that having Shardul Thakur in the side could be beneficial for the overall team combination.

He also emphasized Thakur's ability to contribute with the bat lower down the order could add depth to the Indian batting order. While he noted that Kumar was a seasoned campaigner, he would still make the change, considering the balance of the team.

Here's what he said:

“I would go for Shardul Thakur because Shardul can give runs with the bat, and he’s a wicket-taking option. It also increases the depth in the batting lineup. So, I would definitely go with Shardul ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He is an experienced bowler, but if you think about the balance and the combination of the playing eleven, I would probably prefer Shardul over Bhuvi.”

The Indian bowling unit failed to make an impact against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening clash of the ongoing ICC tournament. Notably, the bowlers failed to claim a single wicket in that particular contest. It remains to be seen if the team management decides to shake things up against the Kiwis.

India and New Zealand to lock horns on Sunday, October 31

With both sides searching for their maiden win in the T20 World Cup 2021, their upcoming clash promises to be a closely fought one. The teams will battle it out at the Dubai International Stadium in an afternoon fixture.

India and New Zealand have faced each other in 16 T20Is so far. While both teams have secured eight wins each in those games, the Blackcaps have the upper hand when it comes to their T20 World Cup clashes.

The Kiwis have emerged victorious in both their matches against India in the T20 World Cups. A victory against the formidable New Zealand side could do wonders for the confidence of Virat Kohli and Co. They will certainly look to make amends after their embarrassing loss to Pakistan in the first match.

