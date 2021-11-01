T20 World Cup 2021: "I don't think India will qualify for semifinals even if they win remaining games" - Virender Sehwag

Last week, a fan had asked Virender Sehwag which team would win the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The former Indian opener wasted no time in naming Team India as the likely champions of this year's mega event.

However, after India's defeat to New Zealand last night, Virender Sehwag is utterly disappointed and does not believe that the Men in Blue will even make it to the semifinals.

Speaking on his Facebook Watch show Virugiri Dot Com after the Men in Blue's defeat to New Zealand, Virender Sehwag said:

"New Zealand have defeated India for the fourth consecutive time in the World Cup. Now even if India wins remaining matches still I don't think they have chance of qualifying for semifinals."

India are currently fifth in the Group 2 standings in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage. Lower-ranked teams like Namibia and Afghanistan are also ahead of the Indian team in the points table.

If Virat Kohli's men wish to play the semifinals, they need to win their remaining three matches by big margins and hope that neither Afghanistan nor New Zealand attain a total of more than six points.

This has not been India's World Cup by far: Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag feels nothing has gone right for India in this T20 World Cup so far. Right before India's battle against New Zealand, Afghanistan and Namibia played a game in Abu Dhabi, where the Afghans emerged victorious by 62 runs.

In Virender Sehwag's view, the match between India and New Zealand was like Afghanistan vs Namibia only, with the Indian team playing Namibia's role.

"This has not been India's World Cup by far. Just how Namibia played against Afghanistan, India played in the same way with New Zealand," Virender Sehwag concluded.

India are set to face Afghanistan in their next match on Wednesday. If they lose to the Mohammad Nabi-led outfit, they will be eliminated from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee