T20 World Cup 2021: "I don't think selecting Rohit Sharma as captain will take Indian cricket backwards" - Saba Karim 

Saba Karim believes it is critical to determine how the Indian cricket team intends to move forward in the coming years before selecting the next T20I captain.

Rohit Sharma is expected to take over the reins of the team in the shortest format since Virat Kohli relinquished his position as leader. Saba Karim shared his opinion regarding the latest developments while speaking on Khelneeti's YouTube channel on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old pointed out that if the team management is confident that the side will do well in the next two editions of the World Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, then the dynamic opener should be named as the new skipper. Here's what he said:

"T20 World Cup 2021: "I don't think selecting Rohit Sharma as captain will take Indian cricket backwards. It has to be known what the motive behind choosing someone as captain is. If India think they can win the next two World Cups with Rohit as captain, they should go ahead with it."

The Indian think tank is set to undergo massive changes with Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri's association coming to an end after the T20 World Cup 2021. While Rahul Dravid is set to take over as head coach, it remains to be seen who will be named as Virat Kohli's replacement as the T20I captain.

Saba Karim picks Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as the two contenders for T20I captaincy for India

The former cricketer identified Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as the frontrunners for the T20I captaincy after Virat Kohli's exit. He feels it is essential to see how these two perform with the bat with the added responsibility of leading the Indian team at the highest level.

Karim highlighted that Rohit Sharma has been leading the Mumbai Indians for a number of years in the Indian Premier League. Whereas, KL Rahul has also showcased his leadership in the previous two editions of the cash-rich league while at the helm of the Punjab Kings.

Saba Karim said:

"I think the choice should be very simple. Right now, you have two contenders, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. The BCCI should think about how these players would perform as batsmen after being named captain. KL Rahul has been doing well as captain and batsman for Punjab. Rohit Sharma has also been doing the same for several years now with Mumbai Indians."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Team India will be keen to bounce back after their group-stage exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. The next edition of the ICC tournament is scheduled to be hosted in Australia next year. This will be a significant opportunity for the side as they look to make amends with an improved performance in the multi-nation event.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Who according to you should be India's next T20 captain? Rohit Sharma KL Rahul 4 votes so far