ICC announces T20 World Cup 2021 "Team of the Tournament", no Indians included

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced its official Team of the Tournament for the T20 World Cup 2021 on Monday. The selection panel included commentators Ian Bishop, Natalie Germanos and Shane Watson, and journalists Lawrence Booth and Shahid Hashmi, who narrowed it down to a playing XI plus a 12th reserve.

Three players from champions Australia, one from runners-up New Zealand, two each from England, Sri Lanka and South Africa, and one from Pakistan composed the playing XI. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was named the 12th man even as no one from Virat Kohli-led India saw a mention in the team.

Player of the tournament David Warner was chosen as the opener alongside England's Jos Buttler. Pakistan skipper and top-run scorer Babar Azam, Sri Lankan rising star Charith Asalanka and the Proteas' best batter of the tournament, Aiden Markram, joined hands to form a solid yet spectacular middle order.

Azam, who led Pakistan to the semi-finals with five wins in the group stage, was also named as the captain of the team.

Spinners Moeen Ali and Wanindu Hasaranga (also the highest wicket-taker), who shone with both bat and ball in the World Cup, were picked as the two all-rounders. The 11 was punctuated by Adam Zampa as the specialist spinner followed by Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult and Anrich Nortje as three pacers.

Explaining the process behind picking the team of the tournament, Ian Bishop said in an official statement:

"As a panel we felt that the combination of runs plus strike rate plus match impact for batsmen, to be decisive factors. We endeavoured to select players as close to their initial team position where possible. This intention was not always a reality, as some compromises had to be made."

He added:

"The panel also saw the impressive young talent of Charith Asalanka and Aiden Markram as a real bonus for the team and their countries in this tournament. Moeen Ali was selected as that utility all-rounder who could be applied with the bat to various match situations and innings requirements. He also offered a more than substantial bowling option."

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 concluded on Sunday with Australia defeating Trans-Tasman neighbors New Zealand by eight wickets to take home their first men's title in the shortest format.

ICC's complete Team of the Tournament for T20 World Cup 2021

David Warner, Jos Buttler (wk), Babar Azam (c), Charith Asalanka, Aiden Markram, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Boult, Anrich Nortje. 12th man - Shaheen Shah Afridi.

