T20 World Cup 2021: "Two deliveries from Shaheen Afridi and India looked clueless" - Shoaib Akhtar 

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar lauded Shaheen Shah Afridi's match-winning bowling display against India. Akhtar mentioned that the Indian batters looked clueless after facing just a couple of deliveries from Afridi.

The left-arm pacer bowled two peach of a deliveries to dismiss Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in his first spell. Afridi's havoc in the initial stages of the Indian innings proved vital to his side's success.

Babar Azam and Co. created history after beating India as they ended Pakistan's hoodoo of a 12-match losing streak in the ICC World Cup against their fierce rivals.

While reviewing the epic clash, Shoaib Akhtar posted a video on his official YouTube channel and praised Shaheen Afridi for creating an early collapse in the Indian batting line-up. You can watch his video below:

Akhtar said that:

"Well done Shaheen Shah Afridi. You did it brilliantly, Cheetah. Two deliveries from him and India looked clueless. It was an absolutely wonderful spell by him.''

The 46-year old recalibrated that the Indian team were unable to scalp even a single wicket of the Pakistani batters. While mentioning that on their day, Pakistan can beat any side in the world, Akhtar feels that it was unfair to challenge the Men in Green.

"You saw, you couldn't even take a single wicket. What should I say now (having a cheeky smile). Pakistan is the kind of team that can belt any team so it's not fair to challenge this side," Akhtar said.

"Told India that they were against one of the most formidable nations on this planet, not just a cricket team." - Shoaib Akhtar

India v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The former cricketer-turned-expert, in his video, expressed that Kohli's men were not just against a cricket team, but against one of the most formidable nations in the world. Akhtar mentioned:

"We have finally beaten India in a World Cup. We broke India's myth. We have beaten them comprehensively and told India that you are up against one of the most formidable nations on this planet, not just a cricket team."

The veteran also elucidated that he hopes to see an India versus Pakistan clash in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 as well.

Following the defeat against their neighbors, India will look to bounce back strongly when they face New Zealand in their next fixture of the T20 World Cup on October 31. Meanwhile, Pakistan will have little time to rest as they face the Black Caps on October 26 in their second game of the tournament.

