T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Pakistan: Yuvraj Singh's wishes for the team leaves fans in splits

Yuvraj Singh may have joined the party a little later when it came to wishing India well in their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan. His wish in trademark Yuvraj wit left the fans in splits.

Taking to Instagram, the former southpaw captioned his post: "Come on boys let’s do this ! I mean let’s win the game 🤪 this one for later 😁 good luck @virat.Kohli and the boys go team india @rd.nehra 🇮🇳 jai hind"

The image saw him jumping on former India pacer Ashish Nehra while Kohli was seen laughing. You can view the post below:

T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan: The story so far

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant restored some parity to India's innings after the side suffered a collapse in their T20 World Cup tussle against Pakistan.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was the wrecker-in-chief, dismissing KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma cheaply in his first spell and ending with 2/19 in his three overs. Sharma was castled while Rahul was undone by a nipper that whizzed past his bat and rattled the stumps.

Hasan Ali then sent a confident-looking Suryakumar Yadav, playing his first T20 World Cup, back to the hut with a ball angling away from the batter. Wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan took the catch diving to his right to pouch his 100th T20 catch.

At the time of writing, Kohli (27*) and Pant (20*) were at the crease as India slowly limped to recover from 2/1 to 60/3 at the halfway mark.

The T20 World Cup scrimmage wasn't without its share of drama. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first.

After the national anthems of both teams and before the first ball was bowled, openers Sharma and Rahul took a knee near the pitch. The rest of the squad, including skipper Virat Kohli, did the same in front of the dressing room. Meanwhile, Pakistan players chose to hold their hands on their chests for the same.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar