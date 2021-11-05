T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Scotland: “We were outclassed in every department” – Kyle Coetzer 

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer admitted his team were outclassed in every department after being demolished by India in the Group 2 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday.

Keeping their semi-final hopes alive, India steamrolled the Scots after asking them to bat. They were bowled out for 85 and India chased the runs inside seven overs to gain a net run rate (NRR) advantage.

Despite the pounding, Kyle Coetzer believes that his team will only improve after encountering such experiences. Coetzer said in the post-match presentation ceremony:

“A tough day in the office, we were outclassed in every department. But the only way we’ll improve is going through games like that and seeing it head-on. It wasn’t our day but the boys are still going to take a lot from that."

Kyle Coetzer himself had a terrible day with the bat as he was castled by Jasprit Bumrah for a seven-ball knock of just one run.

Mark Watt is learning from other spinners: Kyle Coetzer

Kyle Coetzer opened the bowling with left-arm spinner Mark Watt, who has been phenomenal in the tournament. With India scoring at almost 14 an over, he went for 20 from his two overs and got the wicket of KL Rahul, who slammed a 19-ball knock of 50 runs.

In the six matches leading up to the India game, the Scottish spinner had an economy rate of under six in every match. Heaping praise on Mark Watt and power-hitter Michael Leask, who got a 12-ball 21 on Friday, Kyle Coetzer added:

“Mark has been excellent for us throughout the tournament. He’s got an array of skills and it's good to see him learning from the other spin bowlers, too. That’s why it’s so important for us to be here in the tournament. He (Michael Leask) is a fantastic player and a good striker of the cricket ball. He’s a free spirit on the ground and fantastic to watch.”

With India, Afghanistan and New Zealand tussling for the second semi-finalist’s spot in Group 2, Scotland will play their last game of the tournament against Pakistan in Sharjah on Sunday.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

