T20 World Cup 2021: "India have won more matches under Virat Kohli than under any other captain that I can think of" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar noted that Virat Kohli has not been successful in clinching an ICC trophy while at the helm of the team. However, reacting to India's group-stage exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021,he did acknowledge the brilliance of the Delhi batsman as a captain.

The former cricketer saluted the fact that India have thrived under the captaincy of Virat Kohli when it comes to bilateral series. He made these comments while speaking on Sports Today.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the side have performed exceptionally well in bilateral series. Wins have come both at home as well as in overseas conditions during Kohli's tenure as skipper. However, they have failed to replicate the same success in multi-nation tournaments, according to Gavaskar.

Here's what he said:

"When you look at bilateral series, whether it's at home or overseas, India have won most of them. But India haven't done that well in multi-country events. You've got to balance that out. India have won more matches under Virat Kohli than under any other captain that I can think of."

India are now officially out of the race for the semifinals after New Zealand's comfortable 8-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Sunday. Virat Kohli and co. did not have an ideal start to their campaign in the tournaments. Their losses against Pakistan and New Zealand ultimately caused their elimination.

"If you win a bilateral series against Australia, then that's also as big as maybe winning the World Cup" - Sunil Gavaskar

Discussing about the weightable of an ICC event vis-à-vis bilateral series, Gavaskar stated that he would always prefer winning a multi-national tournament. But he added that a bilateral series win against top-class opposition like Australia is also at par with a World Cup victory.

Here's what Sunil Gavaskar added:

"I would prefer an ICC trophy because a multi-country event championship is something that you would cherish. But it also depends on which bilateral series that you are talking about. If you win a bilateral series against Australia, then that's also as big as maybe winning the World Cup. Similarly, you will also cherish a T20I series win over England and West Indies."

The Indian team will next be seen in action on Monday, November 8. They will lock horns with Namibia in the final Super 12's fixture of the T20 World Cup 2021. The contest is scheduled to be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

