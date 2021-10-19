T20 World Cup 2021: "It all depends on pressure and pleasure" - Kapil Dev shares success mantra for doing well in IND-PAK games 

Former India captain Kapil Dev believes players who are looking to do well in India-Pakistan clashes should not be under undue pressure during the match. Instead, he emphasizes having fun while playing. While speaking on ABP news about the highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 fixture, Kapil Dev pointed out that it all boils down to handling pressure in such games.

According to the legendary cricketer, the chances of a team doing well increase significantly if they are enjoying themselves on the field. On the other hand, when one is under a lot of pressure, it becomes difficult to break the shackles at times. He said:

"It all depends on pressure and pleasure. If you are enjoying the game or are under pressure. If you take too much pressure, then you will not get the desired performances. The chances of winning the game increases for the team who believes in having fun while playing."

India have a flawless record against arch-rivals Pakistan in World Cup matches. The two sides have squared off on five occasions so far in the T20 World Cup, with India having emerged victorious in all five of those encounters.

"Players get recognition by doing well in IND-PAK matches" - Kapil Dev

In the same interview, Kapil Dev went on to highlight the importance of an India-Pakistan encounter. He stated that anyone who does well in this fixture garners recognition from all quarters.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain believes that performing well in this fixture can elevate the youngsters to greater heights. On the other hand, he reckons that if a senior campaigner fails to contribute in the game, then it hurts his stature.

"Players get recognition by doing well in IND-PAK matches. If a youngster comes out and performs well, then he gets global recognition. Whereas, if a senior player does not do well, then it can hurt his reputation," Kapil Dev added.

The Virat Kohli-led side will open their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on October 24 with their clash against Pakistan. The Dubai International Stadium will host the high-voltage contest between the two cricketing nations.

