"It is New Zealand's best chance to settle a score with Australia"- Sachin Tendulkar ahead of T20 World Cup 2021 final

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has said Sunday's T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai offers Kane Williamson-led New Zealand their "best chance" to "settle scores" with Australia for the 2015 ODI World Cup final defeat.

The trans-Tasman neighbors played twice in the 2015 ODI World Cup. While the Kiwis won a low-scoring thriller during the league stage, Australia overpowered the Brendon McCullum-led unit to claim their fifth title.

Previewing the final in a video on his Facebook account, Tendulkar said:

"In 2015, NZ and Aus played against each other where Aus won quite comfortably, but this time I don't think it will be that easy. This time it is New Zealand's best chance to settle scores with Australia."

Australia have enjoyed a sustained period of dominance over New Zealand in multi-nation events. The five-time ODI World Cup champions have won 16 knockout games in a row against their trans-Tasman rivals, a streak that dates back to 1981.

"Spinners are going to play a crucial role in the final" - Sachin Tendulkar

Analyzing the relative strengths of both sides, Tendulkar opined that while both teams have brilliant pacers at their disposal, it is their wrist spinners - Adam Zampa and Ish Sodhi - who will play a crucial role in the final.

Tendulkar said:

"Both Aus and NZ have played good cricket. Both of their balance is their fast bowlers, but their leg spinners have been successful. Sodhi for NZ and Zampa for Aus. I think both these spinners are going to play a crucial role in the final. All the other bowlers have to bowl keeping them in the centre. They are leg-spinners and they have wicket-taking ability."

Freddie Wilde @fwildecricket #AUS #NZ And here is the pitch being used for the T20 World Cup Final. It’s bang in the middle of the square. Small (& ultimately irrelevant) thing (but I like it) - is the 30-yard circle gets painted on for this game. Looks neat. #T20WorldCup And here is the pitch being used for the T20 World Cup Final. It’s bang in the middle of the square. Small (& ultimately irrelevant) thing (but I like it) - is the 30-yard circle gets painted on for this game. Looks neat. #T20WorldCup #AUS #NZ https://t.co/pNJKkNxc7h

Tendulkar picked opener Aaron Finch against left-arm pacer Trent Boult as a potential matchup. Finch was trapped lbw by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the semifinals against Pakistan.

"There is another competition between Boult and Finch. Boult will try surprising Finch with bouncers because I have this feeling that Finch might be thinking about his footwork and will be focusing more on his line and things like this, the bowlers try surprising you with bouncers," Tendulkar said.

Whoever wins one thing is certain: the T20 World Cup will have a new champion.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan