T20 World Cup 2021: Jofra Archer names his Top 6 Overseas players; No Indian player included

England all-rounder Jofra Archer has listed the top six overseas players at the T20 World Cup. His choices, sprawned all across the world, included a player each from West Indies, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and two from South Africa. The list did not include any Indian player.

Archer named his Sussex teammate Rashid Khan first with the leg-spinner, taking T20 cricket by storm throughout the year. He named Rashid as a game-changer with both bat and ball. Writing for his column in the Daily Mail, he wrote:

"His wicket taking ability and economy rates speak for themselves and he can single handedly win a match"

He then named a fast bowler in the form of Kagiso Rabada. The South African pacer has not looked at his best of late. He endured a poor second leg of the IPL 2021 campaign as compared to his purple cap winning performance in the last edition. Archer added:

"A bowler who is very good at the top, middle or at the end of the innings. Wherever he bowls, you know he is going to be reliable. He is quick, can take wickets with the new ball and is good at taking the pace off towards the death"

Next up was a surprise inclusion as Archer named Wanindu Hasaranga on the list. The wily spinner rose to prominence during India's tour of Sri Lanka, where his set of outings earned him an IPL contract with the RCB as well. Archer heaped praise on the spinner and feels Hasarange could be hard to negotiate on the slow surfaces in the UAE. He wrote:

"A leg-spinner who possesses excellent variations - and they can be hard to combat on slow, turning pitches. Someone the cricket world should keep an eye out for"

The T20 World Cup will commence with the qualification stages in Oman. It will then make its way to the UAE for the Super 12s and subsequent knock-out matches.

Archer adds a fast bowling allrounder to his list

Archer named South Africa opening batsman Quinton de Kock on the list. The former Proteas skipper had a lean patch in the second leg of the IPL and found it difficult playing on low and slow pitches in the UAE. But the England international reckons that de Kock's ability to get into a bowler's head will work out for him. He added:

"He can hit the ball anywhere, really. Even into places you don't expect. He's not scared of letting you see that he's trying to do it, either, and that can get into a bowler's head. Likes a battle."

Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell was next on Archer's list of players. The list ended with Pakistan's fast bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi.

