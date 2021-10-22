T20 World Cup 2021: "Jos Buttler has to fire with the bat" - Former England pacer Steve Harmison

Former England fast-bowler Steve Harmison outlined how Jos Buttler's impact at the top of the order is crucial to England's chances of winning their second T20 World Cup. The wicket-keeper batsman compiled a couple of good knocks in the warm-up fixtures and will be on the lookout to replicate the form in the tournament as well.

While Harmison noted Buttler as England's key player with the bat, he named Mark Wood as the team's key bowler for the tournament. He expects the other quick bowlers, namely Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan, to step up as well.

Speaking on Deep Dasgupta's YouTube channel, Harmison said:

"Archer and Stokes would have been the key components in any success England would have had. Jos Buttler has to fire with the bat, and I expect him to do and in the middle order you're looking at Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali. But for me, it all comes down to the bowlers and their trump card would be Mark Wood, if they want to win this tournament, the quick bowlers will have to stand up."

England recorded one victory and one defeat in their warm-up campaign. They will be up against the mighty West Indies tomorrow (October 23) to begin their tournament.

I believe Morgan will have a big tournament for England: Harmison

Harmison admitted that England captain Eoin Morgan's form is a concern for the side given how he occupies a vital position in the middle-order. Morgan endured a very poor IPL campaign with the bat, though he led the Kolkata Knight Riders into the finals with his captaincy.

Despite the rough patch, Harmison has backed Morgan to come back into form in national colors. He said:

"I think the issue of Morgan's form could be a slight concern for England. But for me, Morgan is still one of the best T20 players in the world. He is definitely one of the best captains of white-ball cricket, arguably of all time."

Harmison added:

"I think the form is just temporary as they say and when it comes to the big stage, he has been there, he has done it, he understands the situation that he is in at the moment. I think he will thrive on it and I believe he will have a big tournament for England."

Eoin Morgan skipped the first warm-up game against India following the IPL Final. He returned to lead the side against New Zealand, but could only score 10 runs off 11 deliveries.

