T20 World Cup 2021: "Didn’t want to be the guy that caused a bit of a controversy" - Daryl Mitchell on collision with bowler

Opener Daryl Mitchell not only played a brilliant innings for New Zealand in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final against England on Wednesday, but also provided a great moment to showcase the 'Spirit of Cricket'.

On the first ball of the 17th over of New Zealand's chase of 167, James Neesham hit Adil Rashid down the ground. But as the batters took off for a run, Mitchell collided with the England leg-spinner and then stopped and turned down the single.

Speaking about the incident at the post-match press conference, Mitchell said:

"I thought I probably got in the way of Rashid a little bit and I didn’t want to be the guy that caused a bit of a controversy, so I was happy to just (turn down the single). We all play the game in good spirit and I just felt like it was probably my fault so as opposed to try and take a run, it was better off to start again and carry on. I’m lucky that it didn’t make a difference (to the result)."

That they did not take the single may have actually worked in New Zealand's favour, as Neesham (27 off 11) went on to pummel Rashid for two sixes and a boundary, with 23 runs coming off that over.

Lucky to get 7-8 years of domestic cricket before playing for New Zealand - Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell is a late bloomer in international cricket. He made his debut for New Zealand on February 16, 2019 in a T20I against India, at the age of 27. Two years on, he has played a match-winning knock to earn the Kiwis a spot in a maiden T20 World Cup final.

With New Zealand needing 57 off the last four overs, Daryl Mitchell -- who had opened the batting -- turned on the heat along with Jimmy Neesham as they stormed to victory with an over to spare.

Mitchell held up one end well as New Zealand lost wickets and then switched through gears to finish unbeaten on 72 off 47 deliveries to take his team to the summit clash.

Speaking about making his debut so late in his career, he said he was fortunate to have gotten domestic experience under his belt as it has helped him manage the pressures of international cricket.

Mitchell said at the presser:

"Yeah I guess I consider myself very lucky to play for New Zealand, having debuted at 27. To be able to get 7-8 yrs of domestic cricket under my belt before playing for New Zealand, I actually consider myself very lucky."

He went on to elaborate:

"I learned my game a little bit and to go through the highs and the lows of domestic cricket so that once you get on to the international stage, you understand what works for you both as a cricketer and as a person and you can just go about doing your business. Now I am just thoroughly enjoying representing my country, playing for New Zealand and sharing the dressing room with all my teammates. So yeah, I’m having a blast and enjoying myself."

New Zealand will now face either Pakistan or Australia in the final on November 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

