T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and Most wickets standings after New Zealand vs England semi-final (Updated)

The revenge story came true as New Zealand snatched a jaw-dropping win over England in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to proceed to the T20 World Cup 2021 final.

England scored an apparent par total of 166-4 after being put in to bat first. New Zealand chased it down with six balls to spare courtesy of a splendid anchoring knock by Daryl Mitchell and a game-changing cameo from Jimmy Neesham.

England's top-scorer in the tournament, Jos Buttler, added 29 runs to his overall tally on Wednesday. This allowed him to jump past Pakistan captain Babar Azam and sit at the pinnacle of the T20 World Cup's most runs chart. The Englishman's tournament ended with 269 runs, just five more than Azam.

One of the weaknesses that emerged for England in the T20 World Cup shows in the fact that their next best batter in the most runs chart is Jason Roy, who is placed 32nd. Roy was injured and didn't play against New Zealand in the first semi-final.

For New Zealand, Mitchell's 47-ball 72 was a knock in two halves. The all-rounder, who got promoted to the top of the order just for this tournament, struggled for timing till the 18th over, but clicked at the best possible moment for the Kiwis.

This contribution brought his overall tally in the T20 World Cup to 197, making him the seventh-best batter in the most runs table - and also his first appearance in the top-10. Meanwhile, New Zealand's second-highest scorer so far and Mitchell's partner, Martin Guptill's 4(3), was enough for him to jump two spots and get into the top-10.

T20 World Cup 2021: Ish Sodhi and Rashid Khan boult into top-10 of most wickets chart

Updated T20 World Cup most wickets standings after Wednesday. (PC: ICC)

The bowlers didn't have a particularly good day in Abu Dhabi. Four bowlers picked a wicket each for New Zealand in the first innings. Among them, Ish Sodhi got the most crucial one of Buttler. This also helped the leg-spinner become the eighth-ranked bowler in the tournament. He now has nine wickets from six matches.

Sodhi's counterpart Adil Rashid made a similar contribution by dismissing Neesham in the 18th over to keep England's hopes alive. While it wasn't enough for a win, the sole scalp became Rashid's entry card in the top-10 of the most wickets chart. He's placed seventh with nine wickets from six matches.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's best bowler so far, Trent Boult, went wicketless in the game but retained his spot in the top-three. He has 11 wickets so far, five shy of table-topper Wanindu Hasaranga's tally of 16.

