T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and most wickets standings after Australia v South Africa and England v West Indies (updated) 

The T20 World Cup 2021 Super-12 round kicked off with two cricketing extremes on Saturday. Australia managed to edge past South Africa by five wickets in a final-over thriller in the first match.

Meanwhile, England trounced the West Indies with a six-wicket win, chasing a paltry 56 with 11.4 overs to spare in the second.

In the first match, South Africa's Aiden Markram scored the highest with his fighting 36-ball 40. The next best performance came from former Australian captain Steve Smith, who scored 35 off 34 deliveries. The latter innings proved more useful as Australia chased down the Proteas' total of 118 with two balls to spare.

Considering the exploits of players in the first round, none of these two players could enter the top-10 of the T20 World Cup batting charts. Markram settled on the 30th rank while Smith was on the 36th.

The highest score in the West Indian innings was 13 from Chris Gayle. No other Windies batter could even get to double digits as England's discipline proved to be too good for their inexorable, and sometimes careless, hitting. Gayle didn't make the top-50 of the T20 World Cup batting rankings with that score.

In reply, England also lost wickets at regular intervals but vice-captain Jos Buttler held his guard at one end, scoring a dogged 22-ball 24. As a reward for his effort, he made it to the 43rd position in the most-runs charts.

The Netherlands' Max O'Dowd retained his top spot in the table. He is followed by Oman's Jatinder Singh and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. However, both O'Dowd and Singh won't take any further part in this tournament as their teams couldn't clear the first round to reach the Super-12 stage.

T20 World Cup 2021: Adil Rashid's four wickets bring him to 15th position on bowling charts

Updated T20 World Cup most-wickets standings after Saturday. (PC: ICC)

Bowlers from all four teams had a happy day on the field on Saturday. Josh Hazlewood, Anrich Nortje, Adam Zampa, and Mitchell Starc all took two wickets each in the first match. Consequently, they are now placed on 29th, 30th, 31st and 34th positions respectively sorted by their bowling averages.

England's Adil Rashid bowled the best spell so far in the tournament by taking four wickets in 2.2 overs at a cost of just two runs. He thus became the top-ranked bowler from the four teams who played today in 15th position.

Rashid's teammates, Tymal Mills and Moeen Ali, took a couple of wickets each. They concluded the day at 27th and 28th rank in the T20 World Cup bowling chart respectively.

Also Read

Akeal Hosen, the 20-year-old left-arm spinner who replaced the injured Fabian Allen in the West Indian squad, also took two wickets. He settled for the 33rd spot. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana and Scotland's Josh Davey continued to dominate the top-three.

Edited by Aditya Singh