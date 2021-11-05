T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and most wickets standings after Australia vs Bangladesh and West Indies vs Sri Lanka (Updated)

Australia thrashed Bangladesh by eight wickets to end the Bengal Tigers' 2021 T20 World Cup campaign without a win in the Super 12 stage. Meanwhile Sri Lanka ended West Indies' chances of making it to the semi-finals with a 20-run victory on Thursday.

Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka hit half-centuries as Sri Lanka posted 189/3 against West Indies. The two are now occupying the top two slots in the tournament's run charts with 231 and 221 runs respectively.

However, Sri Lanka failed to qualify for the semi-finals and have now played all their matches.

Jos Buttler moved down to third position with 214 runs. England are still left with a match in the Super 12 stage and are set to reach the semi-finals. Buttler can add to his tally.

Mohammad Rizwan (199) is marginally ahead of Pakistan's opening partner Babar Azam (198), with the duo in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Namibia's David Wiese is sixth, while the Bangladesh duo of Mohammad Naim and Mahmudullah are behind him.

Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim, who got out for a duck on Thursday, complete the top 10.

T20 World Cup 2021: Wanindu Hasaranga consolidates his place as top wicket-taker

Updated T20 World Cup standings for most wickets after Thursday. (PC: ICC)

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga took two more wickets on Friday to take his tally in the T20 World Cup to 16, firmly leading the bowling charts.

His team hasn't made it to the semi-finals. But he showed that he is going to be a star in the future, with both bat and ball. His googlies have been difficult to pick and on spin-friendly tracks, he has dominated so far.

Adam Zampa made some major gains in the wicket-takers' list with a stunning five-wicket haul against Bangladesh.

While Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is second with 11 scalps, Zampa is now third with 10. Zampa went from being ranked in the 30s to third with his breathtaking display against Bangladesh.

The leggie also almost had a hat-trick and was denied only by a dropped catch from wicketkeeper Matthew Wade.

Scotland's Josh Davey is next on the list with nine wickets.

South Africa's Anrich Nortje and the Bangladesh duo of Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan have eight wickets each. The Sri Lanka duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Lahiru Kumara and Namibia's Jan Frylinck also have eight wickets each and complete the top 10.

