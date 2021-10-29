T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and wickets standings after Australia vs Sri Lanka (updated)

Australia brushed aside Sri Lanka with a six-wicket win in the 22nd match of the T20 World Cup 2021. The Lankans set a sub-par target of 155, which was shot down by the Aussies with three overs to spare on a chase-favoring Dubai wicket.

David Warner was the top run-getter with a comeback performance of 65 (42). The southpaw got an early second chance via a dropped catch, but he was simply stellar after it, hitting as many as 10 boundaries. He's now the highest-ranked Australian batter in the run-scoring charts - 22nd spot with a total of 79 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Charith Asalanka (35 off 27) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (33 off 26) got some good runs under their belt in a losing cause. As a result, Rajapaksa gained nine places to now sit in third spot in the standings, with Asalanka in sixth.

T20 World Cup 2021: Starc and Zampa rise in bowling charts

Updated T20 World Cup bowlers standings after Thursday. (PC: ICC)

In the bowling department, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc were brilliant for Australia. Starc was quite disciplined with his stump-to-stump lines and brought his fuller deliveries to good use. The left-arm pacer took two wickets and is now placed 22nd in the T20 World Cup 2021 wicket-taking charts.

Meanwhile, Zampa got rid of both Asslanka and Avishka Fernando, winning the Player of the Match award in the process. The leg-spinner's spell of 2/12 doubled his total wickets tally in the tournament to four, placing him in the 23rd spot in the standings.

Meanwhile, the three Sri Lankan bowlers who have dominated the top-10 charts so far - Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga - shuffled their places once again. While Kumara and Theekshana went wicketless, Hasaraga took two wickets to join his compatriots on eight scalps each.

But owing to the difference in their averages, Theekshana is ranked third, Kumara fourth and Hasaranga fifth in the table.

