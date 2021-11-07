T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and most wickets standings after Australia vs West Indies and England vs South Africa (Updated)

The 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 stage is coming to an end, with all matches in Group 1 getting over on Saturday. Australia beat the West Indies, with David Warner hitting an unbeaten 89, while Rassie van der Dussen's 94* powered South Africa to a thrilling ten-run win over England.

England and Australia qualified for the T20 World Cup semi-finals from Group 1, while South Africa missed out on Net Run Rate.

Jos Buttler, in the form of his life in the tournament, scored just 26 off 15, but it was enough to propel him back to the top of the run-scoring charts. Buttler now has 240 runs, leapfrogging Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka.

The Sri Lanka duo are now respectively second and third in the run-scores charts, followed by Namibia's David Wiese in fourth with 201 runs. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, with 199 runs, is ahead of his opening partner Babar Azam in fifth place by the barest of margins. Azam has 198 runs so far in the tournament.

David Warner moved into seventh place with his second half-century of the tournament. Meanwhile, \Van der Dussen's stunning display saw him enter the top ten at eighth place.

The Bangladesh duo of Mohammad Naim and Mahmudullah completes the top ten.

T20 World Cup 2021: Wanindu Hasaranga continues to rule bowling charts

T20 World Cup 2021 wickets chart updated after Saturday.

With 16 scalps to his name, Wanindu Hasaranga looks set to finish the 2021 T20 World Cup as the highest wicket-taker. However, Sri Lanka have been knocked out in the Super 12 stage.

His tally of 16 wickets is the most by any bowler in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. Hasaranga is now five wickets clear of the next bowler on the list.

Adam Zampa moved up to second with a wicket against the West Indies. He now has 11 wickets in the tournament -- the same as Shakib al Hasan - who is behind Zampa on economy rate.

South Africa's Anrich Nortje claimed one scalp against England, while Dwaine Pretorius took two. The duo, along with Scotland's Josh Davey, have nine each in the ongoing 2021 T20 World Cup tournament.

Josh Hazlewood took a four-wicket haul against the West Indies, while Kagiso Rabada claimed a hat-trick against England. They are among a host of bowlers with eight wickets.

Sunday's matches will see New Zealand take on Afghanistan in a crucial encounter in Group 2, while Pakistan and Scotland will face off in a dead rubber.

