T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and wickets standings after England v Bangladesh and Scotland v Namibia

Two Bangladeshis are ruling the T20 World Cup 2021 batting and bowling charts after an enthralling double-header on Wednesday.

England beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in their first match. Wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored for the Tigers with a 29-ball 30 which could only lead his team to a dismal 124-9 in the first innings. Jason Roy's belligerent 38-ball 61 helped England chase down the total in just 14.1 overs.

Rahim took his total tally in the T20 World Cup to 135 runs, going past teammate Mohammad Naim's 131 and taking the top spot. Naim could only score five runs today, which led to his slip to no.2 in the rankings. Roy, meanwhile, became the best-ranked Englishman in the table - 23rd position with 72 runs.

Scotland versus Namibia was more closely fought. Michael Leask (44 off 27) and Chris Greaves (25 off 32) helped the Scotts crawl to 109-8 in the first innings. But it fell short as the spirited Namibians, led by all-rounder JJ Smit's 32 off 23 and Craig Williams' 23 off 29 chased it down in the final over.

A consistent lack of runs from Scotland's Richie Berrington saw him plummet two spots to 10th rank in the run-scoring charts. He, however, is still the best-ranked batter from the country followed by skipper Matthew Cross, who scored 19 against Namibia, at 11th.

Namibia's star of the show so far this season, David Wiese, contributed 16 runs and jumped three spots to rank sixth. Eagles captain Gerhard Erasmus, despite scoring only four, retained his place in the top-10 as well. He is now placed ninth with 109 runs to his name.

T20 World Cup 2021: Shakib Al Hasan still at top of the bowling standings

Updated T20 World Cup bowlers standings after Wednesday. (PC: ICC)

Interestingly, the top-two wicket-takers of the T20 World Cup so far were in action on Wednesday and both couldn't add any wickets to their columns. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan held on to his crown with 11 wickets followed by Scotland's Josh Davey with nine scalps.

Tim Wigmore @timwig Incredible moment for Namibia - country with five cricket pitches who have now won their first game in the Super 12s.Have such a clear gameplan and role clarity. Incredible moment for Namibia - country with five cricket pitches who have now won their first game in the Super 12s.Have such a clear gameplan and role clarity.

Meanwhile, two pacers also gained massive space in the table. England's Tymall Mills picked up three wickets against Bangladesh and is now ranked 13th - the best for his team. Namibia's Jan Frylinck added two wickets to his tally and is now the fifth best bowler on the charts with seven wickets from four games.

