T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and most wickets standings after India vs New Zealand (updated)

The T20 World Cup 2021 witnessed two dominating team performances on Sunday. Afghanistan thrashed underdogs Namibia by 62 runs, while New Zealand thumped title-favourites India by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Openers Mohammad Shahzad (45 off 33) and Hazratullah Zazai (33 off 27) top-scored in Afghanistan's first-innings total of 160-5. Captain Asghar Afghan and Mohammed Nabi contributed 30s.

However, middle-order batter Najibullah Zadran, who scored just seven in the match, retained his place as the highest run-getter for his team. He has scored 88 runs in three games. He remains in 22nd place in the tournament's run-scoring chart, followed by Nabi in 30th and Zazai in 31st.

The Namibian batters could only put up 98 runs in their chase, with David Wiese bagging the best score of 26. The former South African all-rounder is the only one from his current team in the top 10 of the tournament's run-scoring chart. He's currently the fifth-highest scorer at the T20 World Cup 2021, with 142 runs from five games.

Afghanistan Cricket Board @ACBofficials Afghanistan is back into winning colors!



Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs to register their second win in the tournament. Seamers were outstanding today and took 8 wickets between them for the first time in the history of Afghanistan’s T20 international cricket. Afghanistan is back into winning colors! Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs to register their second win in the tournament. Seamers were outstanding today and took 8 wickets between them for the first time in the history of Afghanistan’s T20 international cricket. https://t.co/VElFOsyVyx

In the second match of the day, India put up a shoddy show. Their batters once again failed to rotate the strike and build any momentum. The team eventually mustered a below-par total of 110-7 against a laudable performance by New Zealand bowlers. Ravindra Jadeja top-scored in the game, with a 19-ball 26 in the lower order.

Virat Kohli, so far India's best scorer in the T20 World Cup, could only contribute nine. He took his overall run tally to 66 runs from two games. He finds himself in 37th position in the run-scoring chart. No other Indian batter has made it to the top 50.

Despite the pitch being tricky, New Zealand had a comfortable chase. It was made even easier by splendid knocks from Daryl Mitchell (49 off 35) and the brilliant Kane Williamson (49 off 35).

As a result, Mitchell is now the Black Caps' top run-getter in the tournament, with an aggregate of 76 runs. He is 32nd in the tournament's run-scoring chart, followed by Williamson in 44th rank with 58 runs. You can see the complete batting rankings here.

T20 World Cup 2021: Rashid Khan jumps to 8th in the wicket-taking chart

Updated T20 World Cup most wickets standings after Sunday. (PC: ICC)

There was a similar lack of movement in the tournament's wicket-taking chart after Sunday's doubleheader. Only Rashid Khan, who pocketed one wicket against Namibia, entered the top ten. He is now eighth with seven scalps against his name after three games.

Khan's spin partner, Mujeeb ur Rahman, retained his spot in 13th position despite not playing against Namibia. For Namibia, Jan Frylinck went wicketless in the match, and slipped one spot to No. 10.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi picked up three and two wickets, respectively, taking their overall tally to four wickets in the tournament. They are now in 37th and 38th spots, respectively, in the tournament's wicket-taking chart.

BCCI @BCCI



#TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ Not the result we wanted, but we will look to bounce back in the matches ahead. Not the result we wanted, but we will look to bounce back in the matches ahead. #TeamIndia #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ https://t.co/A61JjoITe1

ALSO READ Article Continues below

For India, Jasprit Bumrah is their top wicket-taker with two wickets. But those were not enough for him to breach the top 50 of the wicket-taking chart. You can find the complete wicket-taking table here.

Edited by Bhargav