T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and most wickets standings after New Zealand v Scotland and India v Afghanistan (updated)

The T20 World Cup 2021 saw two excellent contests on Wednesday, with New Zealand beating Scotland by 16 runs and India hammering Afghanistan by 66 runs.

Martin Guptill, after a flurry of promising yet futile starts, finally came to the party with a magnificent 93-run knock off 56 deliveries. Following the innings, the Kiwi opening batter became his team's top run-scorer in the tournament. Guptill is now placed 14th in the T20 World Cup most runs table with a total tally of 130 runs.

Guptill's innings helped New Zealand post a defendable 172-5. In reply, the Scotland batters put in a stunning team effort to almost pull off a victory. Notably, wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Cross pocketed a decent 27 (29) and Richie Berrington a 20 (17) to gain spots in the most runs table. Cross now sits just behind Guptill in the 15th spot (128 runs) followed by Berrington in 16th (123 runs).

In what could be termed a perfect game for the Men in Blue, it was the batters who laid the platform for the impressive win. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul put up an eye-catching 140-run opening stand, scoring 74 and 69 respectively. This was punctuated by a late flourish from Hardik Pandya's 35*(13) and Rishabh Pant's 27*(13).

As a result, Rahul's total tally soared to 90 runs, Rohit's to 88, Pant's to 78 and Pandya's to 69 in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Rahul is the 31st best batter in the most runs table followed by the others in 34th, 40th and 46th positions respectively. Skipper Virat Kohli didn't get to bat against the Afghans. He was India's top scorer before this match, but is now behind the aforementioned quartet in the 48th spot.

For Afghanistan, skipper Mohammad Nabi took his aggregate to 113 runs via a well-made 35 off 32 in the lower order. He's now their best-ranked Afghan batter on the most runs chart, sitting in the 20th spot.

T20 World Cup 2021: Not much change in the most wickets rankings

Updated T20 World Cup most wickets standings after Wednesday. (PC: ICC)

Akin to the batting chart, there was no movement in the top-10 of the T20 World Cup's most wickets table.

Scotland's Josh Davey, who is currently placed third with nine wickets, would have had a chance to make gains, but he didn't play against New Zealand due to injury. But his teammate Brad Wheal took two wickets to jump to the 15th position.

New Zealand's Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi also grabbed two wickets each and jumped to the 21st and 22nd spots together. Boult has been the Kiwis' best bowler so far and retained that image with a match-winning spell that included the crucial wickets of Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer and all-rounder Calum MacLeod.

Afghanistan's leader in the most wickets table so far, Rashid Khan, went wicketless against India and conceded runs at 9 to the over. He, however, managed to maintain his position in the 14th rank in the table.

Meanwhile, while the Indians displayed their best bowling performance in the T20 World Cup so far, none of their bowlers had enough wickets in hand at the end of the match to make even the first 50 in the most wickets table.

