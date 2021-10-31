T20 World Cup 2021: “New Zealand have got a little bit of extra batting depth” - Brad Hogg previews India-Kiwi clash

Former Australia left-arm spinner Brad Hogg reckons New Zealand have a slight advantage over India in the batting department due to their depth. According to Hogg, an all-rounder like Jimmy Neesham can score quick runs and bowl four overs as well.

India’s all-round strength has been weakened since Hardik Pandya hasn’t been able to bowl. The think-tank has been playing him as a pure batter, unsure of Shardul Thakur’s all-round ability for a big event like the T20 World Cup 2021.

Brad Hogg reviewed the India vs New Zealand clash on his YouTube channel. He stated that the batting line-ups of both teams are quite similar but the Kiwis have better all-round depth. He elaborated:

“The batting line-ups of both sides are very similar. Both have power but also versatility to rotate the strike when under pressure. But I think New Zealand have got a little bit of extra batting depth with Neesham being the all-rounder. He is able to bowl four overs, allowing NZ to have seven frontline batters in their line-up. Slight advantage to New Zealand there.”

Both India and New Zealand went down to Pakistan in their opening Super 12 encounters. While India were hammered by 10 wickets, the Kiwis suffered a five-wicket loss.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #T20WorldCup Captain Kane Williamson on the team's focus between matches at the @T20WorldCup . Follow play against India from Dubai from 3am NZT on Monday morning LIVE on @skysportnz and @SENZ_Radio with highlights on @sparknzsport Captain Kane Williamson on the team's focus between matches at the @T20WorldCup. Follow play against India from Dubai from 3am NZT on Monday morning LIVE on @skysportnz and @SENZ_Radio with highlights on @sparknzsport. #T20WorldCup https://t.co/KZag3iYPve

Mystery spin of Chakravarthy gives advantage to India against New Zealand: Brad Hogg

The 50-year-old former cricketer opined that India have the definite edge over New Zealand in the spin department given the conditions on offer. According to Hogg, Varun Chakravarthy can exploit UAE conditions better than Ish Sodhi. Hogg explained:

“The bowling department is where the difference is. I think India are stronger in this particular area. Both sides have a left-arm spinner each - Jadeja and Santner - who are very similar.

'But when it comes to the mystery spin of Chakravarthy and Sodhi, that’s where the difference lies. Both are wicket-takers but Chakravarthy is more economical and that’s what you need on these type of wickets. A huge advantage to India there.”

Hogg pointed out that India have the upper hand in the pace department as well. He said:

“Both teams are good at swinging the ball. But if the ball is not swinging, India have got a big advantage with extra pace and the ability to hit the deck a lot harder than the likes of Southee and Boult.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The India vs New Zealand clash in Dubai on Sunday will be nothing short of a do-or-die encounter. The team that loses will face a Herculean task to reach the semi-finals.

Edited by Aditya Singh