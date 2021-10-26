T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson ruled out with a calf injury, Adam Milne named as replacement 

In a major blow to the New Zealand cricket team, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2021 with a grade two tear in his calf. The speedster will be out of action for a period of three to four weeks because of the same.

In an official release shared by the Black Caps on their social media accounts, head coach Garry Stead pointed out that it was unfortunate to lose the talented pacer to injury ahead of their opening clash against Pakistan. He acknowledged that it was a major blow for the side, considering the 30-year-old's splendid form.

Here's what he said:

"It’s a real shame for Lockie to have this happen on the eve of the tournament and the entire team is really feeling for him right now. He’s a massive part of our T20 side and has been in such good form - so to lose him at this time is a blow."

Adam Milne will replace Lockie Ferguson in New Zealand's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 after they receive approval from the ICC's Technical Committee.

Lockie Ferguson showcased some brilliant form during the recently-concluded season of the Indian Premier League in the UAE. The right-armer picked up 13 wickets for the Kolkata Knight Riders in eight matches and had an impressive economy rate of 7.46.

New Zealand to battle it out against in-form Pakistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2021

Kane Williamson and Co. will open their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with their highly-anticipated clash against Pakistan. The Sharjah Cricket Ground will host the high-octane encounter between the two star-studded teams.

Pakistan will be hoping to capitalize on the momentum they are carrying into this fixture after their historic victory against India. Meanwhile, a victory in their first match of the tournament against a spirited Pakistani side could do wonders for the confidence of the Kiwis.

