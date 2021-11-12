T20 World Cup 2021: "Not up to us to decide" - Michael Vaughan feels Eoin Morgan knows when to move on as England captain

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has thrown his weight behind Eoin Morgan to continue as the white-ball leader. Eoin Morgan's future has come under scrutiny ahead of the next T20 World Cup after England's semi-final defeat in the 2021 edition.

Eoin Morgan and co. fell short against New Zealand in the knockout game on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. England's death bowling was their most disappointing aspect, letting them down when the match was in their grasp. However, Michael Vaughan thinks Morgan deserves to bow out on his terms.

Writing in his column for the Telegraph, Michael Vaughan said Morgan should proceed as captain for next year's T20 World Cup if he wishes to do so. Citing the southpaw's contributions as skipper, Vaughan wrote:

"The end of a tournament inevitably prompts questions about the future of an England captain but Eoin Morgan should carry on if he feels he has the ambition and appetite to take the team to next year’s Twenty20 World Cup. He has achieved so much with England that he should be left to make whatever decision he feels is right for him and the team. Eoin will know when it is time to move on, you just do as an England captain. It is not up to us to decide."

The 47-year old thinks Morgan's leadership is crucial to England's chances in T20 cricket as he maintains composure and that they will hardly find a better captain.

"Personally, I think his leadership is imperative to the team, especially in Twenty20 cricket. The more I watch T20 cricket the more I realise the importance of leadership. If you have a captain who knows how to manoeuvre his troops, set the right fields and stay level headed under huge pressure then you have a massive advantage as a team. Morgan is superb in tight situations. He never loses his cool. He is impossible to read or rattle. It will be very hard for England to find another captain with his level headedness."

Morgan's captaincy record speaks for itself as England's Super 12 victory against Sri Lanka made him the most successful T20I skipper. He surpassed MS Dhoni and Asghar Afghan, and has now won 43 games in the format. The veteran has a 50-over World Cup win under his belt and took England to the finals of the World T20 edition.

"Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson are the best in the world" - Michael Vaughan on England skipper

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan (Image Credits: Getty)

Although Michael Vaughan admits that Morgan needs to improve his batting, he feels the Irishman's position as captain is unquestionable. He added:

"His batting is a concern and he will want to get that back on track but he is an outstanding captain. He and Kane Williamson are the best two in the world. It should not be doom and gloom about England’s defeat. It happens in T20 cricket."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It's worth noting that Morgan intends to continue as England captain, while coach Chris Silverwood also wants the KKR man to remain in the role.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee