T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistani fans would be somewhat shellshocked to see their team being so consistent" - Sanjay Manjrekar 

Sanjay Manjrekar believes Pakistani fans might have felt astonished by their team's consistent performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Prior to the tournament, not many would've anticipated that Pakistan would be one of the best units in the T20 World Cup. But that has been the case for Babar Azam and Co.. They have so far won all of their matches in Group 2 in the Super 12s.

Reviewing today's clash between Pakistan and Namibia, Sanjay Manjrekar posted a video on his official Instagram account. You can watch the video below:

In his video, the 56-year old pointed out Pakistan's dream run of form in the tournament. He also mentioned that the Babar Azam-led side is favorite to win against Namibia. Manjrekar said:

"Pakistan is on a golden run. Who would've thought that. Their fans would be somewhat shellshocked to see their team being so consistent. There have been a couple of nervy chases, though not against India. They're obviously favorites against Namibia."

Though the Matthew Hayden-coached side is practically through to the knockout stages, they would still want to cement their number one spot in the Group 2 points table.

"Pakistani spinners are not very highly skilled, but are street smart bowlers" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Pakistan v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The former cricketer-turned-expert lauded the duo of Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan and elucidated that they have 'street smart' skills in the T20s.

While stating that Wasim and Shadab know how to survive in the shortest format of the game, Manjrekar said:

"Pakistan's bowling is also looking fantastic. Their spinners in Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan are capable spinners. And that is the thing about Pakistan, they are not very highly skilled or have classical actions, but they are very street smart bowlers. They know where to put the ball and don't get hit. They know how to survive in this kind of a format."

While previewing the Pak-Nam tie, Manjrekar also discussed Hasan Ali's form as a possible concern to the Pakistani team. The 56-year old opined that the Pakistani right-arm pacer looked "rattled" when he gets hit for runs. While naming Shaheen Afridi as the best pacer of the tournament so far, Manjrekar mentioned:

"Shaheen Afridi is right up there. He's currently the best fast bowler of the tournament. Hasan Ali could be a concern for Pakistan. Not only because he has gone for runs and hasn't made the desired impression, but he looks rattled when he gets hit."

Pakistan v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

The former Indian batter drew comparisons between Hasan Ali and former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Sami. He stated that like Sami, Hasan Ali is also a hit the deck bowler and cannot afford to miss his line while bowling. Manjrekar suggested Ali to attack the stumps and should not look to vary too much.

"He's (Hasan Ali) a bit like when we had someone like Mohammad Sami from Pakistan, in the late 90s and early 2000s ..Bowls fast and hits the deck. And these are the kind of bowlers who cannot afford to get off the line. Because the moment they go slightly off line, they go for runs. So maybe Hasan Ali can do that and just attack the stumps. He shouldn't look to vary too much and hit the deck, keep it straight and he'll be fine," Manjrekar concluded.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Pakistan will face Namibia in Match 31 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The match will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 2.

Edited by Diptanil Roy