T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after England vs Sri Lanka match

Jos Buttler's sensational century powered England to a 26-run win over Sri Lanka on Monday to ensure they maintained their 100% record in the T20 World Cup 2021.

After England were 35/3 at one point, Buttler anchored well and batted through all 20 overs, finishing unbeaten on 101, getting to his maiden T20 International century with a six off the final delivery of the innings.

Eoin Morgan also contributed with a knock of 40 off 36 deliveries, playing his part in a 112-run stand with Buttler.

Buttler hit six sixes and six boundaries in his 67-ball innings. It was the first century of the 2021 T20 World Cup. He also became the first England men's cricketer to score a century in all three formats for the country.

Wanindu Hasaranga continued his good form, picking three wickets for 21 runs in his four overs.

England's bowlers then dominated Sri Lanka, and despite a late surge from Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka, they came out on top, bowling them out for 137 in 19 overs.

Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan all claimed two wickets each while Chris Woakes and Liam Livingstone shared one apiece.

T20 World Cup 2021: England remain 1st in Group 1

England, with four wins in as many matches, are on top of the T20 World Cup Super 12s Group 1 points table. They also have a commendable Net Run Rate (NRR) of 3.183.

South Africa are behind them in the T20 World Cup standings, with two wins in three matches.

Australia are third, with the same points as South Africa, but an inferior NRR.

Sri Lanka stay fourth, with two points from four matches, while the West Indies and Bangladesh are fifth and sixth respectively.

South Africa are set to take on Bangladesh in the day game on Tuesday in the next match in the group.

Pakistan will face Namibia in the second match on Tuesday.

Pakistan are top of the T20 World Cup standings in Group 2, with three wins in as many matches. Afghanistan are second, with New Zealand and Namibia following suit.

India are fifth, while Scotland are bottom of the table, with both teams yet to win a single match in the Super 12 round.

India's next match will be on Wednesday against Afghanistan, while New Zealand will face Scotland in the match before that.

Edited by Prem Deshpande