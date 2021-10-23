T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after England vs West Indies match

The 2021 T20 World Cup Super 12 stage got underway on Saturday, with Australia edging South Africa in a thriller. England also registered a comfortable six-wicket win over the West Indies.

England bowled the Windies out for a paltry 55, with the spinners running riot.

Adil Rashid was the pick of the bowlers for England, taking four wickets and giving away just two runs in his 2.2 overs.

Tymal Mills (on his England return) and Moeen Ali also did well, both returning figures of 2/17.

Chris Woakes and Chris Jordan also got in on the action with a wicket apiece.

Chris Gayle, with 13 runs, was the only West Indies player to score more than 10.

What should have been a simple chase, however, saw a few hiccups, with England losing four wickets en route to their first win of the tournament. But Jos Buttler saw them through with an unbeaten 24 off 22 deliveries.

Akeal Hosein managed to snag a couple of wickets, taking an incredible catch off his own bowling in the process of dismissing Liam Livingstone. His other wicket was also, coincidentally, a caught and bowled when he got rid of Jonny Bairstow.

England completed their chase in just 8.2 overs to give their Net Run Rate (NRR) a major boost.

T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12s points table

Before England's comprehensive victory, Australia opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a win over South Africa.

Aiden Markram was South Africa's lone warrior with the bat, scoring 40 as Australia restricted them to 118/9.

Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa picked up two wickets each, while Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins claimed one apiece.

But the chase was not as straightforward as Aaron Finch's team would have liked. A 16-ball 24 from Marcus Stoinis helped them cross the finish line with two balls to spare after Steve Smith set them up with his knock of 35.

England now lead the Group 1 of T20 World Cup Super 12 stage after Saturday's matches, with two points and a superior NRR of 3.970.

Australia's NRR, meanwhile, is 0.253, and they are currently second in the group.

The other two teams from Group 1, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, will face each other in the first match on Sunday.

The first match of Group 2 will also be played on Sunday, with a heated clash expected between fierce rivals India and Pakistan.

Edited by Aditya Singh