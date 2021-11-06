T20 World Cup 2021: “Rabada and Nortje can look to bounce out England batters” - Aakash Chopra on how South Africa can challenge Morgan and co.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra reckons that South Africa’s pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje can use short balls to try and unsettle England's batters during their clash in Sharjah on Saturday.

England are unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2021 so far and will go in as favorites in their last Super 12 encounter against the Proteas.

Admitting that South Africa will have their task cut out against the Englishmen, Chopra stated that the Proteas can utilize the talent of fast bowlers Rabada and Nortje to pose a challenge to the England batting line-up.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 44-year-old explained:

“Rabada and Nortje South Africa’s biggest assets. They are super fast and accurate. They can look to bounce out England batters. You never know what happens. Even if the boundaries are small, the pitch is on the slower side. The ball often stays low so the batters might have a tough time negotiating the short ball.”

Chopra also praised South Africa’s entire bowling unit, stating they have quality spin bowlers and a good death bowler in Dwaine Pretorius. Chopra elaborated:

“South Africa have good spinners in Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj. Aiden Markram will also bowl, especially when there are left-handers batting. Also, Dwaine Pretorius bowls at the death, which I find interesting but he has managed to do the job.”

South Africa bowled out Bangladesh for 84 in their previous Super 12 clash. Rabada and Nortje claimed three wickets each while Shamsi bagged two.

“They have gelled very well as a team” - Aakash Chopra reflects on South Africa’s journey so far

South African cricket team. Pic: Getty Images

When South Africa entered the T20 World Cup 2021, critics did not expect them to make much of an impression. However, following the defeat to Australia, the Proteas lifted themselves and have performed well since.

On South Africa’s performance so far, Chopra stated:

“Not a lot was expected of them when the World Cup began, but they have gelled very well as a team. They began with a close loss to Australia, which might be hurting them. Quinton de Kock is yet to play a big knock so I am expecting him to rise to the occasion. Markram and Bavuma have done well. Players like them who are prepared to battle it out do well under such conditions. Miller’s return to form is also a plus. So they have a few things going for them.”

The cricket expert, however, backed England to get the better of South Africa’s in Saturday’s clash. He opined:

“England are the team to beat in this T20 World Cup. Their intensity will not drop. I don’t see South Africa beating them. I am going with England. They are a better side, even Morgan is getting runs.”

If Australia beat West Indies in the first Group 1 game of the day, South Africa will not only have to defeat England but also end with a better run rate to progress to the semis ahead of the Aussies.

Edited by Samya Majumdar