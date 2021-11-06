T20 World Cup 2021: "Rahul Chahar is a better choice than Varun Chakravarthy" - Danish Kaneria urges India to have a wrist spinner in their playing XI

Danish Kaneria believes the Indian team should pick Rahul Chahar in their playing eleven ahead of Varun Chakravarthy in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The 40-year-old made these comments while speaking on his YouTube channel on Saturday.

He opined that being a leg-spinner, Chahar has more variety when compared to Chakravarthy. He feels the wrist-spinner could emerge as a wicket-taking option for Virat Kohli and co.

Chahar is yet to feature in a single match for team India at the ICC tournament. As per Kaneria, his confidence could have taken a hit after being overlooked for the side's first four fixtures. He suggested that Yuzvendra Chahal should have been named in the squad if Kohli was unsure about Chahar's inclusion.

Here's what he said:

"Rahul Chahar is a better choice than Varun Chakravarthy. He is a right arm leg-spinner and has a lot of variety. Varun, on the other hand, lacks variety. Rahul could be a wicket-taking option. Howeover, Rahul’s confidence might have shattered now."

The ex-cricketer stated that having a right-arm leg-spinner in the line-up could be a major advantage for teams in modern-day cricket, irrespective of the format. Notably, Chakravarthy has played three matches so far in the tournament, but he is yet to pick up a single wicket.

India to take on Namibia in their final Super 12's match

The Indian cricket team will next be seen in action on Monday, November 8. They are scheduled to lock horns with Namibia in their last Super 12's fixture of the T20 World Cup 2021. The contest will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

For India to advance to the semifinals, it is imperative for Afghanistan to defeat New Zealand on Sunday. India also need to pocket the contest against Namibia, while also ensuring they have a better net run-rate than Afghanistan in that case.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

