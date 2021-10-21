T20 World Cup 2021: Rashid Khan aims elusive T20 title amid wedding rumours

Ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan has insisted that he has his eyes firmly placed on the elusive T20 World Cup title and not on the wedding rumours.

The 23-year-old is expected to play a crucial role as Afghanistan aim for their maiden ICC title. In the lead up to the main event, Rashid Khan has stated the ongoing speculation over his private life won't hurt his confidence.

Speaking to AFP, the third-ranked T20I bowler said:

"Actually, I was so shocked when I heard this because, to be honest, I never made a statement that I will marry once I win the World Cup."

"I just said that in the next few years I have more cricket and three World Cups (the 2021 and 2022 Twenty20 World Cups and the 50-over World Cup in 2023) so my focus will be on cricket rather than on getting married," he added.

For the unknown, a report quoted Rashid Khan as saying that he would only get married after Afghanistan win an ICC trophy.

Afghanistan, who are placed in Group 2, will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against a Qualifying team on October 25 in Sharjah. They had good training sessions, beating West Indies in a warm-up game.

"Chahal has been one of the most consistent performers for India as well as for RCB" - Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan recently named the best spinners in the circuit. He picked six spinners that he enjoys watching bowl in the T20 format.

"One is Yuzvendra Chahal. He has been one of the most consistent performers for India as well as for RCB," Rashid said during an interview with The Cricket Monthly.

Rashid Khan also showered praise on young spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who has been grabbing attention for his superlative show in the IPL.

"The young guy I love watching is [Ravi] Bishnoi. He has improved so much [since the 2020 IPL]. We had a discussion last year during the IPL on bowling line and length and other stuff. We met this year at the IPL as well and he told me straightaway: "I have worked on those things you told me and it is helping a lot.""

Rashid Khan also lauded the likes of Shadab Khan, Ish Sodhi, Adam Zampa and Imran Tahir.

