I will get married once Afghanistan become world champions: Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is 22 years old and has achieved a lot of success in his cricket career so far.

Rashid Khan is the number one T20I bowler in the ICC Rankings.

Rashid Khan made his ODI and T20I debut at the age of 17

Former Afghanistan cricket team captain Rashid Khan has made a bold statement, saying that he will only get married after his team wins the ICC World Cup.

Rashid Khan, who made his international debut in 2015, has been one of the best performers from his country in white-ball cricket. In 2018, the leg-spinner became the youngest bowler to attain the number one position in the ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers. He represented Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup, but unfortunately, the Blue Tigers could not win a single match.

"I will get engaged & married once Afghanistan win the cricket world cup"says world No 1 T20I bowler #RashidKhan in his interview with @PazadiRadio. pic.twitter.com/b09Uf0ZcVr — M.ibrahim Momand (@IbrahimReporter) July 11, 2020

While the Afghanistan cricket team let their fans down with their performance, Rashid Khan's recent statement could be seen in positive light be the fans. In an interview with Azadi Radio, Rashid Khan said:

"I will get engaged & married once Afghanistan wins the Cricket World Cup."

Rashid Khan's rise in T20 cricket

Speaking of his performance in the shortest format of the game, Rashid Khan is the number one bowler in the ICC T20I Rankings. He has picked up 89 wickets in the 48 T20Is he has played.

The Nangarhar-based player has been a part of many T20 leagues all over the world. He plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL, and Barbados Tridents managed to sign him up in the CPL 2020 draft.

The Afghanistan cricket team has been on the rise after the 2019 World Cup. They thrashed Bangladesh by 224 runs in a Test match played at Chattogram. Rashid Khan led the team in that game, and he led the way, scoring a half-century and picking up a ten wickets in the match.

In November 2019, under Khan's captaincy, Afghanistan defeated the reigning T20 world champions West Indies in a bilateral T20I series.

Surprisingly, the selectors named Asghar Afghan as the new captain of the team in December. However, that decision did not affect Rashid Khan much as he starred for the team in its T20I series victory over Ireland before the COVID-19 pandemic brought cricketing action across the world to an end.