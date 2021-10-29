T20 World Cup 2021: Salman Butt explains why playing Ishan Kishan against New Zealand will be a tactically correct move

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt reckons India must play in-form batter Ishan Kishan in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2021 against New Zealand on Sunday. Butt stated that Kishan must be in the playing XI not only because he is in good form, but since there is a tactical angle to it as well.

Before Butt, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also opined that Kishan must open with Rohit Sharma for India in Sunday’s crucial Super 12 encounter against the Kiwis.

Backing Harbhajan’s views, Butt said on his YouTube channel that, on current form, Kishan is a better choice than Suryakumar Yadav. He commented:

“Ishan Kishan is in great form and India should play him. Suryakumar Yadav is also a very good player, no doubt about that. However, you utilize those players who are in better form. Players who are confident give you more because they have runs under their belt. The player whose confidence level is down is not a lesser cricketer. But you select those players who are likely to be more useful in a game.”

The 37-year-old further pointed out that since New Zealand do not have an off-spinner, a left-hander at the top order could benefit India. Butt elaborated:

“Tactically as well, Harbhajan has a point. New Zealand do not have an off-spinner. One is a left-arm spinner (Mitchell Santner) and the other is a right-arm leg-spinner (Ish Sodhi). Left-handers are more likely to dominate such kind of bowlers. Strategically, it will be the right move.”

Kishan scored an explosive 70 in the warm-up match against England. Yadav, who played against Pakistan, was dismissed for 11.

“If Pandya is not completely fit to bowl, India can opt for Shardul Thakur” - Salman Butt

Apart from the Kishan versus Yadav debate, India are also pondering upon Hardik Pandya’s fitness issues. Although the latter has started bowling in the nets, there is no guarantee of him rolling the arm over against New Zealand.

According to Butt, if Pandya is not 100% fit to bowl against the Kiwis, India would be better off opting for Shardul Thakur or Ravichandran Ashwin. Butt, who played 24 T20Is for Pakistan, elaborated:

“Strategically, it will be better. Hardik Pandya is a capable all-rounder. I saw him play some very good knocks in Australia, but the guy is not fit. In such a scenario, you ensure not to put too much pressure on your problem areas. And so your (bowling) action is not complete. This affects your output and speed because you are trying to be more careful not to hurt yourself again. There are mental barriers until you are 100% fit. So if Pandya is not completely fit to bowl, India can opt for Shardul Thakur and there is Rahul Chahar and Ravichandran Ashwin as well.”

The Super 12 contest on Sunday will be extremely significant for both India and New Zealand as the two teams lost to Pakistan in their respective opening T20 World Cup 2021 encounters.

Edited by Samya Majumdar